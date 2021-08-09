Nothing has reminded me for whom the bell tolls recently so much as Cheyenne Hill’s obituary. “Albert” may have been the only other person alive who prowled as much of South Conway as I have. He grew up in Center Conway in the long dusk of that day in which independence and self-reliance were the prevailing virtues of the local population. Back then, only summer people seemed to use the word “workman,” applying it to anyone they hired to do all the things they couldn’t.
I’m pretty sure it was Cheyenne’s truck on which I first saw “Flatlanders Go Home” as a bumper sticker, and it was not the only sentiment we shared. He always lived close to the bone, accumulating little in his life beyond progeny, and freedom always won out over constraint. I know he left behind some hard feelings here and there, but neither of us was unwilling to take risks, including the risk of engendering animosity.
Three decades ago, he started writing occasional columns for this newspaper. One of his earliest described serving as a 17-year-old Marine in the Korean War, where he pretended to hail from West Virginia so his buddies wouldn’t think of him as a wussy Yankee. I thought it quite good.
Eventually, we took opposite editorial sides in several political controversies, but the fraternity of having been brought up the same way, and in the same place and era, may account for my inability to recall the subject of a single dispute. We were mainly friends who occasionally disagreed, however contentiously.
I can say something similar about Jerry Knirk, although in reverse proportion. He and I are primarily editorial disputants who also happen to be friends. We once enjoyed greater political harmony than Cheyenne and I ever did, but conflict is more common now. Some of my views have tempered, while Jerry cleaves to a party that seems determined to force every issue to a ridiculous extreme.
Cheyenne’s abbreviated formal education underlay some of our political disputes, leading him to dubious positions, but we held similar attitudes about living this life. Jerry comes more highly educated than I, and usually presents cogent, factually defensible arguments, but his conclusions often clash with my fundamental values. It’s the possibility of entertaining different values that he misses, or dismisses, and it often cripples his case. He may not even notice the cultural condescension, perhaps having grown tone-deaf to intellectual imperialism through his immersion in the Democratic Party.
His lobbying for a mask mandate from the Conway School Board is a good example. He characterized it as “not political,” but encouraging government force of any kind is inherently political. It’s disturbing that Jerry, a state legislator, can’t see that.
Thanks to mandates that Jerry advocated early on, masks have come to symbolize government overreach. He may be absolutely correct about the efficacy and harmlessness of wearing them, but he takes a purely technocratic approach. Lecturing us on policy decisions, he focuses entirely on data and evidence — which are important, but he ignores the equally crucial factor of personal values. He did the same in crusading for gun control a couple of years ago, offering evidence sufficient for anyone who already harbored his anxiety over firearms, but he seemed incapable of comprehending why others are comfortable with them.
Differing tolerances for risk are largely ignored in such debates. Residents of (and refugees from) America’s sterilized suburbs hesitate to bear any risk, favoring stringent and destructive restrictions for the illusion of perfect safety. In some other cultural environments, all prophylactic measures might be rejected.
Most of us weigh the economic, social, psychological and salutary disadvantages of extreme precautions against the potential benefits. Opinions vary widely on the point where excessive caution becomes base cowardice and authoritarian intrusion, yet policy decisions made or recommended by media-certified experts tend to satisfy the more demanding suburban ethic. With scientific “truth” determined by majority rule, the opinions of well-qualified dissenters are blacklisted as misinformation.
In seeking relief from a back injury, I would surely consider Jerry’s advice. In gauging how much I should restrict my life to avoid back injuries, I would more likely concur with Cheyenne.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
