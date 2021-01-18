Ten days ago, when we were all still fuming over the mobbing of the Capitol, Anita Burroughs published another of those periodic complaints about her Republican opponents in the Legislature because they decided to open the session in person. According to Anita, Republicans said it would be too expensive and insecure to meet remotely. Also according to Anita, that wasn’t true. If so, why didn’t her fellow Democrats try to meet remotely last time, when they were in charge?
Considering the expense of remote teaching, Anita’s assertion about cost may only betray greater tolerance for spending. As for security, the Economic Times describes Zoom as quite vulnerable to hacking, and security appears to be an issue with all platforms. Is Anita an IT expert, or was she loyally regurgitating the opinion of Democratic House leader Renny Cushing?
The meeting was held in a UNH parking lot, with legislators sitting in their cars. It was complex, but a remote meeting of the Legislature seems at least as daunting. My wife’s Zoom sessions with five sisters, her mother, and occasional nieces and nephews clutters the monitor with faces, and it takes some squinting to identify individuals. Imagine Zooming with 400 legislators. You wouldn’t be able to tell Anita Burroughs from Tom Buco.
Technological expertise poses impediments, too. One can fathom the concepts behind internet platforms well enough to decide whether legislation should be applied to them, but actually negotiating a site is more complicated. My only effort to text someone failed, and I’ve never sent a tweet — not merely because I consider Twitter a medium for twits but because I wouldn’t know how. I was recently asked to deliver a “virtual” presentation to the National Museum of the Army, but I couldn’t do that without enlisting my favorite millennial as co-pilot. Many representatives, and especially older ones, might be effectively shut out from virtual legislation.
Ignoring that particular discrimination, Anita complained instead about the drive-in session’s inconvenience to “physically challenged” legislators. She lamented that many of them “were unable to attend Wednesday because of the logistics.”
When those people ran for office, they must have expected to have to attend the Legislature in Concord — and probably during the pandemic. Even in normal times, attendance would entail getting themselves to Concord, extricating themselves from their vehicles, making their way into the State House or LOB, and getting to the legislative chamber or the pertinent committee rooms. The last three of those four tasks were unnecessary in Durham, so where was the alleged logistical roadblock?
Perhaps Anita was hinting at the lack of a handicap toilet for the wheelchair-bound, which might lend her objection at least a semblance of justification, but WMUR coverage of the session revealed at least one person in a wheelchair beside the speaker’s platform. Apparently there was a means of coping with such problems that we probably shouldn’t investigate too candidly. That still leaves it looking as though Anita was simply groping for an excuse to complain about the opposition.
The porta-potties seemed particularly obnoxious to her, apparently because of the risk of infectious aerosols from representatives who were congregating unmasked in the parking lot. Given the mask mania among Democrats, who sometimes wear them in remote appearances as emblems of their great virtue, we can assume that all those COVID-seekers were Republicans. Wouldn’t the solution be separate-but-equal facilities, with red porta-potties for Republicans and blue ones for Democrats? This could work to Anita’s benefit, if inhaling the same vaporized effluvium felled enough maskless Republicans to leave take-no-chances Democrats in the majority.
Anita’s incidental denial that her party favors rescinding gun-owners’ rights might have borne a shred of credibility if uttered by more moderate Democrats, but coming from her it amounts to active deceit. Whatever one thinks of the NRA, its zero-percent rating of her means that Anita has voted to infringe gun-owners’ rights at every opportunity. I’m friendly with some of her most generous campaign donors, and know the extent of Second Amendment hostility from that quarter.
In November, Anita was yammering about her enthusiastic bipartisan inclinations. I’m still waiting for her to do or say something that doesn’t directly contradict that boast.
