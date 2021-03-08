Dear Ms. Ruddy:
Thank you for your letter, which the Sun's editorial department expanded into a column by breaking a lot of it into single-sentence paragraphs and adding a fat pullquote. I’m sorry that you had to bear that sort of editorial manhandling. I know what it's like to spend hours trying to refine ideas and present them logically, only to have those thoughts diced into ADD-grade fragments by someone whose principal concern is filling up space.
If you had the benefit of classes with Jack Loynd and Colleen Hill, I congratulate you. You could do a lot worse than those two, and from the faculty roster I think you could do it right there at Kennett High. I hope you had similar luck in science (where at least one other superb teacher remains from our days of sending kids there), and in American history and civics, which have been horribly neglected for the sake of STEM emphasis. Social studies shouldn't be a mere excuse for hiring coaches.
I was impressed by how much jargon from your statistics class you were able to fit into two paragraphs. If, however, you believed that my hypothesis about the bloating of the KHS honor roll could be statistically contradicted or moderated, I think you would have tried it. You still could, and I’m sure you could get a lot of help and extra credit. You may find other contributing causes, but I doubt you could adequately explain a 1,340-percent increase in the proportion of students attaining high honors without acknowledging reduced standards in grading or eligibility.
My pessimism on that point is affirmed by one explanation I heard for the most recent explosion in high-honors classification. The sudden popularity of the pass/fail option allegedly allows students to pass courses in which they’re struggling without affecting their grade-point averages, which end up reflecting only the courses in which they excel. It's generous of you not to resent that the recognition of your own hard work is diluted by such accidental advantages.
You weren't alone in misapprehending that my aim was to “belittle” you and your fellow honorees, rather than to challenge the integrity and accuracy of the grading system. Yet one of the potential causes you offered, with implicit approval, was the shift toward the competency-based educational assessment that would eventually replace traditional grading. That wouldn't explain the ballooning high-honors list, but it might herald an age in which achievement is measured less quantitatively.
Abandoning traditional grading has the potential to disguise institutional failure — and discourage competition, I suppose — but it might also eliminate the academic aristocracy that the honor roll represents and fosters. If nearly half the school is on the honor roll, it raises the dual questions of how much honor there is in it, and what psychological effect it has on that half of the student body that didn't make the grade. When the superintendent introduced competency-based education in a public presentation, I noted that the trend illustrates the tendency of educational reform to wander off on new tangents, only to discover that the old ways were often better. My Eisenhower-era report cards from Pine Tree School reflect a form of this "new" method of assessing achievement.
It was nice of you to invite me to Kennett. As you know, though, the public is no longer welcome in our schools except for sports and special occasions. Decades ago, the right of citizens to casually visit classrooms was recognized and accommodated, but by 1990 principals started imposing restrictions, ostensibly for the sake of instructors who felt uncomfortable being observed. Eventually, only the most confident teachers accepted visitors. As one who occasionally sat in, I found that this yielded a disproportionately flattering image.
Perhaps that was the goal. I once spotted a principal "shushing" employees who were talking too freely within my earshot.
In recent years, domestic terrorism has become the excuse for locking the public out altogether, and visiting by special dispensation feels like an escorted tour of North Korean military installations. The perpetual stream of school-district PR is the only other evidence of quality we have, and it's bound to be challenged when it boasts of absurd improbabilities.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
