Everyone seems to think the upcoming election will decide the fate of democracy. I do wonder whether we'll survive the back-to-back administrations of the two worst presidents in our history, and worry about the habit of denying the results of elections — which Republicans appear to have learned from their Democratic mentors. Razor-thin majorities still reflect democracy, however; no one saw a threat to the process when Barack Obama and Joe Biden won election with 51 percent of the vote, or when Jack Kennedy won with 49.7 percent.
Democracy nevertheless does face challenges, including from the large proportion of people who don't vote. The Democrats' ranked-choice-voting scam also jeopardizes the very legitimacy of democracy. Equally troubling are celebrity candidates and career politicians who lack competence, prudence, and a willingness to lose an election by sticking to their principles — which describes the current president, his predecessor, and nearly everyone who ran against them.
The more undeserving candidates don't really fear a threat to democracy. Instead, they dread its vigorous exercise by voters who are fed up with failing policies and faux populists. That anxiety explains the panicked, accusative rhetoric pouring out of the White House, and echoing from local party organizations.
Carroll County's delegation provides minor-league mimicry of Beltway burlesque. We have our own self-appointed mask-scold and master of science, and our Cassandras of climate doom. We've got teacher-union shills posing as paladins of education, and advocates of government support for just about everybody.
Rep. Anita Burroughs could represent that whole cast, especially in her shrill hyperbole about the evils against which she crusades. Her concern about Republican gerrymandering comes across as hilarious, considering that she would never have been elected without Democrats gerrymandering Gene Chandler out of the seat he held for decades. This, you may recall, is the same woman who defended the Democratic trick of letting out-of-state college students vote, by lying about their intention to become New Hampshire residents. Without those students, Sen. Maggie Hassan would have been soundly beaten.
Anita's letter of concern for moderate Republicans last Thursday should have been funny, too, since her own zealous Progressivism replaced Gene Chandler's moderation, but it smacked of a disingenuous exaggeration that often taints her rants to the party faithful. I would not attribute that to deliberate dishonesty so much as to excessive ideological ardor, and to a naivete that seems common among her political faction; it might even be cute, if she weren't trying to bend the public to her will.
Hostility to guns is epidemic in Anita's political class. Last summer, she lamented the failure of a host of state gun restrictions, all the while perfectly oblivious to the revealing irony that violent crime is most prevalent where guns are effectively banned. Armed citizens don't have to intercede to deter crime, although that's happening more frequently, but the knowledge that a victim or bystander might be armed can have a reformative effect on prospective criminals.
New York and Chicago are the two best illustrations that murder and other major crimes proliferate wherever state or local regulations disarm all law-abiding citizens—especially when politicians coddle criminals and make war on the police. Anita "could not look" at televised reports of the Uvalde school shooting, but the very reason schools have become particular targets is the assurance that no one in those buildings will be able to shoot back.
Like most Democrats, Anita chants about "commonsense gun laws," as though any gun laws she could impose on people who actually know how to use them would be common sense. Predictably, she recognizes no such phrase as "commonsense abortion laws," and reflexively objects to regulating even the latest-term abortion.
Similarly, Anita bridles at "censorship" when legislators curtail one of her cohort's screeds, but she actively sponsored legislation that would have prohibited any dissent about the more controversial aspects of the Progressive diversity mantra—even by private, religious schools. Yet, somehow, she always sees her opponents as the extremists.
The vast majority of Anita's sponsored bills died a merited death. One that did become law was her landmark legislation regarding cats that are hit by cars. At least we agree on something.
