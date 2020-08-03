The United States fields an overpowering army of teachers. In mid-July, our combined armed forces included only 1.3 million people; in June, Education Week reported an equivalent of about 3.2 million full-time public schoolteachers. Some are not full-time, so somewhat more than 3.2 million teachers draw municipal salaries, which represents about 1 percent of the entire nursery-to-nursing-home population of the country. Fewer than 160 million Americans were employed before coronavirus drove the country to economic hara-kiri, and teaching accounted for more than 2 percent of all those jobs.
Incidentally, Education Week also calculates that nearly 80 percent of public schoolteachers are white, and less than 7 percent are black. Maybe it’s time school districts broke up the systemic racism that created this disparity and booted some of those privileged white teachers out on the street. Teachers tend to be women by more than three to one, however, which might lead to dueling discrimination claims, but just fire all the white men. They have no rights anyone is bound to respect, anyway.
In many places, teaching is the only game in town. Out on the plains, where my wife grew up, it’s the easiest alternative to nursing for those who don’t want to work at the local Kroger’s. My mother-in-law, a nurse, has six daughters, and three of them became teachers. Many of the grandchildren have followed suit.
Even in more diverse areas such as ours, teaching jobs are among the top choices for decent pay, good benefits and security. You always hear how poorly they’re treated, but usually from union spokesmen who never seek greener pastures.
Days ago, Education Week reported that some school districts in Massachusetts and elsewhere have started laying teachers off. If that’s happening in New Hampshire, I’ve seen nothing about it. School salaries here all still seem to keep coming — no matter how late school starts or how unsatisfactory an admixture of online education each district chooses to provide.
That may be why New Hampshire’s chapter of the National Education Association feels perfectly comfortable complaining about having to come back to class. As an ill-disguised Democratic Party ally, NEA-NH would gladly embarrass a Republican governor for permitting local control over reopening details, but sincere health concerns may also motivate them.
Teachers would gladly trade the greater burden of Zoom in order to avoid the infection risks borne by clerks, delivery people, police and those other classes of less-important people. After all, the greatest losers from online schooling are not the teachers, but students — and parents.
As is now common in pandemic news, coverage of children’s susceptibility to the virus (and therefore of school openings) seems blatantly distorted by political orientation. Reliably liberal CNN rang alarms Friday over reputed “high viral loads” in children. The fervently leftist Daily Beast ran a deliberately misleading headline about a Georgia camp that “took almost every precaution” and children got sick anyway — although the story itself showed the camp taking few precautions and allowing very risky behavior.
Relatively unbiased Reuters, meanwhile, reported that Nordic countries showed very low transmission rates among schoolchildren. Sweden kept students under 16 in class, while Finland closed its schools, yet both countries recorded the same infection rate of about a 20th of 1 percent among residents under the age of 19. Open schools made no difference.
Some teacher unions threaten to strike if called back to school. Oh, please — if only they would. Parents would have to resort to home schooling or charter schools, and either would provide desperately needed competition for public schools.
Parents who struggled with Zoom classes learned that only certain disciplines and ages are adaptable to online teaching. If they’re providing child care anyway, they already face the greatest impediment to home schooling, and they’ll soon begin seeing the advantages of it. Inevitably, they’ll meet other home-school families, with children whose achievements illustrate the innumerable benefits of direct parental involvement in their education.
Those who can’t manage home schooling would opt for charter schools, where poor teachers are fired instead of becoming union representatives. A surge in charter schools might also erode the antagonism of teacher-union shills among Democratic legislators. Nothing that weakens teachers’ unions can be bad for education in general.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
