Welcome to 2022, the year in which the ecological dystopia of Soylent Green was set.
Some forms of growth are inherently good, and others downright bad. Intellectual growth is desirable with no exception that I can think of, although it is easily hijacked by indoctrination. The growth of trees is greatly beneficial in ecological terms, but can be troublesome for farmers. The growth of children is usually gratifying and often amusing, but is all too frequently manifested by the need to replace perfectly serviceable shoes and clothing.
A particularly negative connotation of growth developed in the late 19th century as a catch-all term for anatomical bumps, lumps, or knobs, from cysts and goiters to tumors, malignant and otherwise. It survives in that context now mainly as a noun muttered, interrogatively and anxiously, in front of the bathroom mirror or the vanity.
The most common usage of the word for the last half-century or so has been in the phrase "economic growth," which always seems to be greeted as a wonderful thing. To my mind, it evokes a more unpleasant response, akin to the aforementioned medical application.
In the economic lexicon, growth refers to an increase in the capacity to produce goods or services. I'm a tactile and practical sort, so I gravitate away from the notion of services and toward the side of material production, and as a realist I recognize that this sort of output requires the exploitation of natural resources that are often finite. Economic growth therefore comes across as an acceleration in the consumption of all the resources we need to make things. Since we need many "things" to survive, it seems especially lamentable that so much economic growth is directed at utterly frivolous products. Just amble up our notorious Strip to see what I mean.
Competition is revered mainly because it stimulates economic growth. Competition does improve performance in any field, but against the reality of resource exhaustibility, competition could be defined as an effort to see which of us can use up the most irreplaceable resources in the shortest amount of time. Cooperation isn't that much better, and can be thought of as working together to deplete those increasingly scarce raw materials at an even greater speed.
Economic growth is often accompanied by the equally dubious benefit of population growth. A Keynesian economist would say that population fuels the economy by increasing demand — that increased productivity is spawned by increased reproductivity. Even supply-siders imply some credence in that concept when they applaud the development that follows population explosions. Optimistic observations on local commercial construction in the New Year's Day edition of this newspaper reflected this misconception of overdevelopment as a sign of prosperity.
Sometime in the early 1980s, in the age of Reaganomics, the Union Leader congratulated New Hampshire for approaching (or perhaps it was for reaching) the million-resident mark. I couldn't fathom why a doubling of the state population in my lifetime was any cause for celebration — and not just because so many of the new people had refugeed here from Massachusetts, bringing the same attitudes that had ruined the communities they fled. The overcrowding alone made it a sufficiently unenviable change.
The Romans may have had an insight into the destructive effects of too many people. In Latin, the verbs "to ravage" and "to populate" appear to have the same root.
Historically, New Hampshire's only attractions lay in rural character and natural beauty. Filling the fields and forests with houses has detracted substantially from both. Except for those who still remember Conway at 4,000 people, few would call it overpopulated today, but only because they compare it to the urban and suburban blight that has engulfed so much of rural, small-town America. Welcome to 2022, the year in which the ecological dystopia of Soylent Green was set.
Excessive population is often a key ingredient to environmental, economic, and political breakdown. Because of technical and horticultural innovation, the Malthusian prediction has been realized only on a smaller scale, usually among isolated people who had nowhere else to go. The Census Bureau calculates that our planet is now home to about 7.9 billion people. With such numbers we could not really call ourselves isolated anywhere on the globe, but we certainly have nowhere else to go.
