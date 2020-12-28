Daniel Babb started a family early, and perhaps unexpectedly. As many have learned that poses a major economic hurdle, and it may have ended up being the death of him.
Babb, a Fryeburg house painter, was only 20 when he learned he was going to be a father. Elizabeth Charles had just turned 15 herself in December of 1851, by which time she was showing. A pension application claims they were married March 3, 1851, when Elizabeth was barely 14, but family tradition more credibly puts the wedding in 1852. On April 24 that year, they welcomed their first child.
By 1859, Babb had two more children, and that spring he bought land in Conway Center, 150 yards from the town hall. Elizabeth, who couldn’t even sign her own name, was the nominal purchaser. Babb mortgaged the entire purchase price, and soon took out a second mortgage while building a little house there. Meanwhile, he and Elizabeth had another son in 1860.
Their daughter Ida was born in 1862, while the Civil War raged. When the draft came, Babb exaggerated his age by a couple of years to put himself into a class less likely to be called. Then Conway appropriated a bounty of $300 for volunteers who would enlist against the town’s draft quota by the deadline of Dec. 31, 1863. That made a tempting offer alongside a $300 federal bounty, and Daniel Babb signed up.
Government agents cheated him out of the first bounty installment. He still finally paid all his debts, but seven months later he was captured at Petersburg, Va., in the battle of the Crater. Released after only two and a half months, he came back sick, dying in a Union hospital at Annapolis, Md., on Nov. 1, 1864.
That left Elizabeth Babb with five children and a pension of $18 a month, which dropped by two dollars a month as each of her children turned 16. By 1885 all the children had left but Ida, who married Edward Mason. They lived with Mrs. Babb until she died, and their children Cassie and Guy were born in Daniel Babb’s house in 1890 and 1893.
Both Edward and Guy Mason worked in the Redstone quarry. Cassie taught common school for a decade, after which she became a dental hygienist. For some years she cleaned patients’ teeth in the Danvers State Hospital.
By 1925, Cassie was back home, being courted by Edward Davidson. She had just turned 36 when they were married, in 1926, but the marriage did not survive the wedding night. Local lore contends that Cassie knew nothing of the conjugal expectations that her grandmother had so prematurely satisfied. She allegedly denied that her mother would ever have consented to such revolting activity, and departed immediately for her parents’ home. Ed won a divorce on grounds of abandonment.
Cassie’s mother, father, and brother were all dead by 1956, after which she stayed on alone in the house. She came to be known for her twisted back, her ancient winter coat that had once been black, and her Model A Ford. A translucent velvet coin purse produced an inexhaustible supply of dimes and quarters at Frye’s Store for the canned soup she seemed to live on. Around 1979 I helped Jim Kimball deliver a load of pole wood from our place for the stove in her kitchen, where she lived year-round, reputedly sleeping in the rocking chair. The house was jammed with piles of ancient newspapers.
Cassie couldn’t pay her taxes toward the end, and the town took the house when she died in the summer of 1982. The property soon went to the village precinct. After providing shelter for three entire generations, the house Daniel Babb sacrificed his life to redeem from debt was dragged away to become a home for yet another family, and the Center Conway Fire Station rose in its place.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
