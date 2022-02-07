What so many regard as a significant problem often strikes me as a gift. Even before the pandemic began, insomnia seemed to be a major topic of complaint, if the innumerable suggestions for treating it were any indication. Once the reflexive shutdowns and lockdowns began, the disruption of routines apparently aggravated the insomnia of those who already suffered from it, and afflicted multitudes of new victims.
As for falling asleep, I seldom have any difficulty. Half an hour of reading is usually enough to put me out. Like many others, though, I frequently wake up in the middle of the night, and if I'm not asleep again within ten minutes there isn't much medicine for it but to get up and try to do something productive.
Three o'clock seems to be the most common hour for this phenomenon, and I've come not to mind it. It's about the only time of night when my suburban-bred neighbors' outside lights are apt to be off — at least on one side of me — and I can see all the stars again. Feller-bunchers and skidders have paused in the effort to reduce the rest of our local woodland to house lots. Neighborhood teenagers are no longer racing their dirt bikes or expensive snow machines up and down the road, and things are downright peaceful, particularly in the winter. Even when it's warm enough to have the windows open, the only sound might be the hooting of a barred owl, and the distant reply from the partner in that long-distance strigine relationship.
After kindling a fire, I pull out the coffee I probably bought because the bag pictures a cluster of Cape and Federal farmhouses and their barns, nestled (as real estate agents would say) around an imaginary country crossroads. Once that has brewed and been treated with a little lactose and sucrose, I'll find a seat and entertain some of the epiphanies that present themselves mainly in the hours immediately before dawn.
The illusion of being the only person on earth who is not asleep tends to inspire sensations of contentment and good fortune, especially when accompanied by coffee. It was early on such a morning when I first decided that the surest way to wealth and happiness was to limit one's need for material goods, which allows the reallocation of time and effort to more fruitful and gratifying pursuits than struggling to accumulate money. Another predawn reverie led to a similar hypothesis of relative prosperity that I later confirmed and quantified: I still fall within the lowest fifth of American earners, according to the IRS, but the Pew Research Center ranks me as "upper middle income" on the global scale.
My ruminations are not always so cheerful. The last time I strove to hear something from the forest, it occurred to me that anytime my father awoke in his own bedroom a century ago, 600 yards from where I sleep now, he would have encountered the same darkness and silence from dusk to dawn that I can be sure of only at 3 a.m. Now, the swarms of well-heeled urban and suburban refugees coveting the pitiful remnants of our once-rural community threaten even those vestiges of tranquility.
This generation could be the last one to know such peace in our corner of Paradise. Those born today may find intrusive lights inescapable at any hour, as do inmates of a penitentiary, and enjoy no respite from the clamor of human bustle. Like Henry Thoreau, we may have entered life in "the most favored spot on earth — and just in the nick of time." Unlike Thoreau, we may not leave it before the favor fades.
In a world tending increasingly toward Matthew Arnold's darkling plain, I can nevertheless wring great comfort from the likelihood that the next sound I hear, a couple of hours hence, will be the creak of floorboards in the room from which I just crept. At that sound I go joyfully to the cupboard and take another mug from the shelf. Like the barred owl, I relish solitude, but I also rejoice at an occasional reminder that another member of my species is sharing it with me.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
