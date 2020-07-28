If summer was a mountain, then July 15 each year is the day we collectively reach the summit. Once there, we pause for a bit, reflecting on the path up and taking in the gorgeous view, and then with a sigh head back down and toward summer’s end just 45 short days away.
By all accounts then, it serves as the metaphorical midpoint of our unofficial summer, if you consider June 1 the start and Aug. 31 its symbolic end.
It has gotten here quickly, this apex of the season even as most of our lives have been anything but normal. Once upon a time you might wake up today and take stock of summer plans, what has been done and what still remains from our winter imaginings. Instead, this year we wander about in a vague sense of bewilderment as nothing is as it once was and any plans we made way back then fall away under the tremulous and unfamiliar weight of uncertainty.
To be safe, we find ourselves turning within much as we do when the depths of winter at last force us indoors. The similarities and challenges are oddly appropriate right now.
Even the familiar seems a little bit off these days, too, as our daily routines are struggling to find new rhythms. People we know are disguised in masks and prone to avoidance while even stranger faces have found their way in droves to once secret swimming holes and those off the beaten track escapes tucked away in our still lush summer woods.
Without routine, we lose our bearings, and without focus we find ourselves alarmingly adrift in an unforgiving sea we once thought we knew and understood.
As humans, we tend to need some sense of purpose and thus follow a path toward accomplishment; here, in midsummer, neither of these is clear. As the thunder rolls like bowling balls overhead and off in the distance, I am reminded of old Rip Van Winkle who, in legend, fell asleep under a tree for 20 years, leaving behind one era and waking to a wholly different one. Except that in our world, we have been awake the entire time.
The other piece of strangeness is weighted in the stark surreality of life right now. Here in our mountains, the disease has mostly stayed away, and our social safety nets from food to money have kept most of us afloat, yet none of us thriving as before.
But beyond lies a time we don’t and cannot understand because not one of us has ever been through such a time. What happens when the seasons advance again and we trade shorts for snow pants? What happens when folks either turn within, or lose control and rush, as does the mad hypothermic soul, out into the face of the storm?
We pine for the safety of an end date, as visible finish line for this Pandemic Marathon. But, as yet, none is in sight.
So what of this middle point of what could still become an old-fashioned summer? Off to the river we go then, carting sandwiches and the grandsons who will one day be told stories of these times. Life, happily and handily, goes on regardless of how we feel about the course or prospects of any given day. Our glass, if we choose, remains exactly how we view it; half empty, or half full, and ultimately simply ours to sip and enjoy after all.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
