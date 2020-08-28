Just over a decade ago, Charlie and I extended a March Florida trip to the Keys by stopping for a night in Miami’s fabled South Beach. It was packed with spring breakers, and we could only imagine the impossibility of the lifeguards’ task. It was exactly the image in a glossy spring break brochure, drawing students from far and wide.
It is also a repeated image we have often seen during the gradual relaxing of rules in these pandemic times.
This was a long-ago time when we didn’t yet know what we would one day come to fear. When we made our way back to the beach, it was mostly empty. What remained was piles and piles of trash — the left behinds of a daylong party, abandoned by the selfish or the ignorant or both. The scene was disturbing, and such disrespect of the public landscape has never been OK.
Until lately, we’d never seen such a phenomenon arise so dramatically and so close to home.
Civil society, the social construct in which we all live, relies on a collective agreement about what is right and wrong; of behavior and consequences that then enable us to live alongside others, safely and for the most part, harmoniously. It exists not just as written laws but also unwritten rules that stem, perhaps, from the Golden Rule, reminding us to treat others as we would like to be treated.
It appears in every society and religion, and has served for so long as the foundation of our human interactions that when it is breached by a rare display of rudeness or incivility, we are collectively surprised and alarmed.
Usually we write such instances of antisocial behavior from those who don’t know any better as anomalies, because most of the time we believe that people just want to get along.
It is when such affronts to behavior start to become more frequent that the balance begins to shift, like today when things begin to feel like they are growing out of control.
I have long believed that the essential ingredient of any civil society is that most people are willing to do the right thing. Maybe the percentage of compliance is 99 percent, leaving the non-conforming 1 percent as outliers for law enforcement to handle. It is at best a workable proposition, and we are glad that those who enforce our rules are usually well matched to deal with those few who break them.
But what happens when the balance shifts, and more and more people cross the lines?
Whether simple scofflaws who double-park or litter, or those who by their selfish or careless actions actually put lives in danger, we rely on the structure of our laws and the sworn officials who enforce them.
But if too many people are breaking the law, there simply will not be enough police to hold the line. Anarchy is a condition where no one accepts rules or authority, and in its shadow, our way of life is threatened.
So what of these COVID times, when people seemingly have gone beyond what is acceptable behavior and have started acting out selfishly? Perhaps it is just the beginning, with the worldwide pandemic bringing out the worst in people as they face uncertainty and fear. Perhaps we are all susceptible to shifts in our understanding of what is normal.
No matter the path of our life beforehand, at least we believed it had some sense of predictability. These days, it feels as if all bets are off.
And while this particular crisis will likely end, what we are experiencing seems to be a creeping shift from mutual cooperation to blatant insubordination, a condition that may symbolize the horse having already escaped the barn. Has the balance of our once polite society moved just far enough away from being civil that it is time to sound the alarm?
Let’s hope the dark specter of COVID-19 moves into our collective memory sometime soon, and we all realize how much we have missed simply getting along. Certainly we don’t have to agree on everything, but we have to once again respect each other and our right to both exist, and to sometimes disagree.
As individuals we have both freedoms and responsibilities, the center of which is the perennial human operating system known as civility. When the fear and noise subsides, let’s hope that along with each of us, civility has survived, too.
Tim Scott is a resident of Jackson.
