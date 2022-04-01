After several years of growing need and community activism, the race is on to connect rural New Hampshire residents to the wider world at 21st-century speeds. And Carroll County is at the head of the pack.
Sandwich, the internet-neediest town in the county, has opened a door for the rest of Carroll County. Its town broadband committee (of which I’m a member) has been relentless in finding a way to make it happen. Sandwich residents also form the core of a group called New Hampshire Broadband Advocates (which I chair). I’m obviously biased, but others will testify that Sandwich got the ball rolling.
Sandwich’s fiber-optic network will be “lit up” this summer. The town has raised two-thirds of the $4 million cost without incurring any additional tax burden on its residents.
Subsidies are about to multiply exponentially. New Hampshire will receive more than $221 million in federal funds to bring broadband to rural areas. State officials need to be smart about how who wins this unprecedented largesse.
There are two leading contenders:
• The NH Electric Cooperative, an 83-year-old, member-owned non-profit that launched a broadband subsidiary two years ago.
• Consolidated Communications, Inc., an Illinois-based, investor-owned telcom that’s the state’s leading legacy phone company.
Two years ago, NH Broadband Advocates successfully prodded the Co-op to enter the broadband business. It's taken some time to get rolling, but the Co-op will soon have completed its first half-dozen projects in (besides Sandwich) in Lempster, Colebrook, Acworth, Stewartstown and Clarkesville.
In the past month, the Co-op board voted to extend its broadband ambitions to Grafton County. It plans to bring high-speed broadband to 16,500 households and businesses in 34 Grafton County towns over the coming 12-18 months at an expected cost of over $30 million. That cements the Co-op’s commitment to its rural broadband project.
Immediately after that decision, competition began to heat up.
CCI had hoped to persuade the Grafton County town of Wentworth to float a $1.5 million bond toward the cost of a broadband network there. But after Co-op officials told the town it would build a broadband network there with no bonding requirement, the town meeting voted 85-1 against the bond issue. That set up the dynamic situation now unfolding in Carroll County.
Consolidated officials recently told the Carroll County Broadband Committee they intend to build a fiber-optic broadband in Conway and North Conway this year without any bonding requirement or government subsidy — an $11 million investment by the Illinois-based company.
That’s a big roll of the dice. Consolidated has been on financially thin ice. But in late 2020, the company persuaded a private equity firm called Searchlight Capital Partners to refinance CCI with a $425 million infusion. Under the deal, Searchlight could end up owning more than a third of CCI’s voting stock and almost half of its total value.
But CCI’s new investors have put the company on a short leash: Build fiber networks, they say, only in the most lucrative, densely populated areas — those costing no more than $500 per “passing.” A “passing” is a potential residence or business subscriber. It costs around $30,000 to build a mile of fiber-optic cable, so that means CCI must seek out areas where there are 50 or more “passings” per mile.
Conway and North Conway have only about 30 passings per mile. That means CCI will have to spend $1,000 per passing — twice the investor-approved amount.
CCI officials are willing to take this gamble, it appears, in order to establish a broadband foothold in Carroll County and hold onto its telephone monopoly. (Fiber is the future of phone service, replacing deteriorating copper wires.)
The president of CCI’s newly launched broadband brand makes no secret that the company intends to cherry-pick the most profitable markets. “Our private capital will only do the dense areas,” John Erik Garr said at a recent meeting of the Carroll County Broadband Committee. “We will pick out other pockets of Carroll County that will fit our financial requirements.”
That doesn’t mean Consolidated will ignore all the less-profitable areas. CCI executive Mary Ellen Player says CCI will “go town-by-town, talk to town leaders, and tell them what we can invest and say, ‘OK, let’s work together for a (government) grant.’”
The Co-op isn’t willing to cede its members in the North Conway market to CCI. Leo Dwyer, who’s heading the Co-op’s broadband venture, says it might compete head-to-head with Consolidated to give its members a choice.
“We don’t want our members to be locked into an unregulated for-profit monopoly for a service that has become an absolute necessity,” Dwyer told me. Dwyer urges state and local officials to take the long view because investor-owned providers “always start out with good intentions, but once monopoly position is achieved, service degrades and prices increase. A cooperative’s motives are different. We price to cover costs and return any margin to our members.”
In other words, policymakers should take into account both the immediate need and the long-term consequences — the quality, affordability and responsiveness of these new broadband networks for decades to come.
Richard Knox leads New Hampshire Broadband Advocates, a grass-roots consumer group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.