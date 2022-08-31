People will always be mad about something, and this month, they are going to be mad that some people will be eligible for college loan forbearance and they are not.
I get it. There are plenty of other excuses for the anger — handouts are going to drive inflation ... I paid for mine ... it isn't fair ... yada, yada, yada. But let's be honest, people are mad only when they don't get a piece of the pie.
I personally would have preferred "Public Service Loan Forgiveness" programs where the beneficiary has to put in some level of effort. Or the permanent suspension of interest on educational loans. But I wasn't in the room when the decision was made to transfer the debt from the individuals to the nation, so what I would have done is irrelevant.
But the practice of selective government forbearance (free money) is not new, and the motives driving these decisions are not new either. Bread and circuses for political gain go all the way back to the Romans. More recently, loan forbearance has been used by the past three presidents to keep our economy afloat, to assist citizens and businesses "in need" and to keep whole sectors of our economy from collapsing.
That said, bailouts and government intervention are never signs of a healthy economy. Bailouts are horrible for inflation, and arguably these types of programs are outside the defined role of government. But here we are — over 250 years, our government has evolved from a loose collection of states to what it is today.
In 2008 and 2009, during the Great Recession, everyone screamed that we shouldn't be bailing out big business. People screamed then that we should have been bailing out citizens who were losing their homes, not the banks that created the problems. Or even more drastically, we should just let the house of cards fall and allow the banks and auto industries to fail. But saving those businesses arguably saved the pension plans of a whole generation of American Baby Boomers.
In November 2019, Trump forgave college loans for disabled veterans. The average amount of debt forgiveness to businesses receiving PPP loans was $95,700, also under Trump.
In August 2022, Biden is forgiving college loans for a large portion of college grads in America who need it. This will help families stay in their homes and might help fend off another Great Recession, if it doesn't trigger one through increased inflation.
Loan forbearance will reduce stress and increase upward mobility for a large number of the middle class households.
These are secondary and tertiary effects that we cannot see yet; they are not as easily measured, but these are the real effects of programs like these.
I benefited from that 2019 Trump executive order for disabled veterans. It truly changed the bottom line for our family.
This action by Biden will do the same for millions of others in America, who didn't serve and didn't get injured. That doesn't mean I should be resentful that they are receiving relief. Perhaps this maneuver will help other generations build pensions of their own instead of scraping by. Perhaps they will begin to build generational wealth through home ownership with the extra money they will have at the end of each month.
The MAGA mob is going to be pissed, no matter what President Joe Biden does, so let them be mad and don't let them detract from the potential benefits of this program.
To those who are receiving relief, don't waste it on frivolous junk. Buy American when you can, purchase a home at the earliest availability, and let's keep the machine we call the American economy pumping. That is the big bet here — by freeing up equity for you, by transferring a portion of your college debt to the national debt, you will reinvest it in the American Dream.
For the elected representatives across the country, stop inflating college tuition through government subsidies — $50K per year is foolish. End predatory lending. Nobody should pay for 20 years and still owe more than what they initially borrowed.
For the universities, get your spending under control, create accelerated pathways to graduation, integrate classes into high schools to allow kids to graduate with associate's degrees. Stop squeezing blood from the stone, and become part of America's solution, instead of the problem.
For the parents, teachers, guidance counselors and students, not everyone needs to go to university, stop making it the universal pathway.
Retired Army Capt. Ray Gilmore lives in Intervale.
