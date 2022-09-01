Fealty to Donald Trump is the deciding question in GOP Senate primaries across the nation. New Hampshire is no different. This race is a clown show centered on three issue areas important to Trump-world, but deeply unimportant to Granite State voters: attacking law enforcement, discrediting the 2020 election and implementing a federal ban on abortion.
No one ever sets out to join a cult. Entangled in its web of deceit, gullible cultists never see the truth. This is your slate of Republicans: opportunists clamoring to show loyalty to cult Godhead, willing to sell out every principle once held sacred.
In this race to the bottom, the worst will rise to the top. According to polling conducted by Saint Anselm College, Don Bolduc leads the pack with 32 percent support among likely primary voters, followed by Chuck Morse with 16 percent, Kevin Smith with 4 percent, and other lesser known guys with even less.
Recently, Gov. Chris Sununu hit the airwaves saying Bolduc isn’t a serious candidate. But being a stooge is precisely what the horde wants. As with any cult, the internal logic centers around protecting an increasingly unstable Godhead. As the contradictions grow more unsustainable, the cult becomes more irrational, and finally, violent.
Last week, our local police chief phoned me about renewing our annual corporate donation. He sounded deflated, saying “there’s a lot of discouraging chatter attacking law enforcement on the internet.” I thought about it for a second and said, “we still appreciate you.”
I’ve noticed that here in Eaton, “Blue Lives” flags (and until recently we had many) are now gone, replaced by Bolduc and Leavitt yard signs. At a recent debate, U.S. Senate candidates Bolduc and Bruce (free-state freakazoid) Fenton both trumpeted their support for abolishing the FBI. Folks, this is absolutely crazy.
To shield their Godhead from the law, Republicans have turned on law enforcement. Consider that a Florida congressional candidate was booted from Twitter after saying, “Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other feds on sight!” An Elise Stefanik endorsed GOP candidate in New York said that Attorney General Garland should be executed.
Republican leaders defend insurrectionists who attacked Capitol police on Jan. 6. House GOP leaders Stefanik and Kevin McCarthy will not stand by Capitol police who bravely defended them from Trump’s mob. Today, they encourage MAGA extremists, lunatics attacking FBI field offices in Cincinnati. And I ask, where are the Republican defenders of law enforcement?
Whether any one man is above the law is a question that was definitively resolved in 1776 when Americans refused to tolerate an absolute monarch in the image of King George. But rules designed for men do not apply to gods. Trump once told reporters, “I am the Chosen One.” He talks and acts like a divine right king, akin to Louis the XIV who famously said, “L’etat, c’est moi” (“I am the State”). He is Jesus, and MAGA militants will use violence to assert that.
Second, it’s unclear whether any Republicans actually support free and fair elections anymore. The 2020 election has been settled in court, yet Republicans cannot accept facts. Bolduc is campaigning on the position that Trump won, while the rest play footsie with falsehood. At every level, Republican primaries are a contest in how forcefully one is willing to champion Trump’s election lies.
Third, Republicans have launched a full scale Holy War on women’s rights. Lost are any reasonable proposals restricting late term abortion, etc. Its the American Taliban: red color robe-heads with scimitars, in a war, slaying for a universal federal ban on abortion in this medieval crusade to force teenage rape victims to bear children. Allah-hu-Trump-bar!
This religious fanaticism proved to be too much for voters even in corncob Kansas, who resoundingly defeated a ballot measure that would’ve paved the way for a complete abortion ban. Pressing onward, Republicans now seek to turn N.H. into a backward bayou state like Lousiana. Do we really want to become Mississippi? No.
As an Independent, and with the possible exception of Vikram Mansharamani, we have no GOP Senate candidates that I feel comfortable endorsing. There is no generous way to dress this turd: the Senate field is a swarm of MAGA flies buzzing around a steaming cow patty.
Symbolically, Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary defeat represents the point at which the Republican Party fully sold its soul to the devil, or Donald Trump, one and the same. I am reminded of the lyrics from Don McLean’s classic song, “And as the flames climbed high into the night, to light the sacrificial rite, I saw Satan laughing with delight, the day the music died.”
