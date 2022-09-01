Fealty to Donald Trump is the deciding question in GOP Senate primaries across the nation. New Hampshire is no different. This race is a clown show centered on three issue areas important to Trump-world, but deeply unimportant to Granite State voters: attacking law enforcement, discrediting the 2020 election and implementing a federal ban on abortion.

No one ever sets out to join a cult. Entangled in its web of deceit, gullible cultists never see the truth. This is your slate of Republicans: opportunists clamoring to show loyalty to cult Godhead, willing to sell out every principle once held sacred.

