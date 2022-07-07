“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” — John Adams
Exactly one year ago, local GOP operatives Steven Steiner and John Hartman made a splash by publicly launching an unofficial investigation into voter fraud in our towns. I called shenanigans then. And I call shenanigans now. Gentlemen, it’s time to show us your hand.
On July 1, 2021, Hartman told us that the valley’s Republican Committee “has collected voter lists from all valley towns now as well as state historical voting lists on the towns and has a committee using these databases to contact voters and spot illegal voting.” Hartman went on to argue that New Hampshire’s officials cannot be relied upon to protect the vote, and that the real deterrent is the threat of public exposure by concerned citizens like himself.
Here’s what I think. Steiner and Hartman are well-meaning partisans with a misguided inclination toward “war room style” political activism. Like most honest Republicans, they were duped, and swept up by the 2020 stolen election fever. Because they desperately wanted to believe the Big Lie, they convinced themselves that fraud was rampant. Thus blinded, mired in an echo chamber, and unable to see the facts, they set out on a wild goose chase in search of nonexistent foul play.
Claims of widespread voter fraud have no basis in reality. Like the recent hack-umentary film “2000 Mules,” these conspiracies, while they fuel the imaginations of heartbroken Trump supporters, are totally false. All 60 election fraud cases were laughed out of court, many by judges and justices that Donald Trump himself appointed. Every time some MAGA opportunist, like Mike Lindell, promises proof, they always fail to deliver. That is a fact.
So when Steiner and Hartman take it upon themselves to protect us from voter fraud, they are unwittingly sowing doubt in the hearts and minds of Granite State voters. Perhaps you’ve thought, “well geezum crow, if there’s so much buzz about voter fraud, there must be some evidence?” Wrong. As Rudy Giuliani explained to Arizona’s House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), “We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.”
Perhaps you remember the hullaballoo controversy over in Windham, a place that Trump thrust into the national spotlight when he falsely said it was a hotbed of voter fraud? “We found no evidence of fraud or political bias,” Mark Lindeman said. He was one of three auditors from a non-partisan watchdog organization that looked into the matter, concluding that, “I have heard no one actually articulate a credible hypothesis of how fraud could account for what we have found.”
After losing New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton by less than 3,000 votes in 2016, Trump said he would’ve carried the Granite State if it wasn’t for voter fraud. Our former and iconic Secretary of State, Bill Gardner, conducted an extensive investigation that found absolutely no evidence of “serious voter fraud.” Rather, it concluded that Republican hysteria is really good at generating false positives.
Predictably, Trump repeated the very same false claims in 2020 after losing New Hampshire to Joe Biden by nearly 60,000 votes. But he still had no evidence. Our trustworthy Gov. Chris Sununu said that Trump was “misinformed” and that “New Hampshire’s voting process is the most reliable, safe, and secure in the country.” Sununu was reelected in a landslide.
Unscrupulous Republicans have spread the Big Lie to advance their political careers and raise money. Consider that in the weeks following his loss in the 2020 election, Trump raised $250 million by asking supporters to help battle voter fraud in the courts. Perhaps you donated money to Trump’s “Official Election Defense Fund”? Guess what, there was no such fund, just a big ripoff, and the cash flowed directly into Trump’s Super PAC and hotels.
When Republican leaders make unsubstantiated claims about fraud, they are doing great damage to our country. Our elections are more secure than ever, yet only one in five Americans has a high degree of confidence in them. If people lose faith in rule-based political process, they are left with two options: give up and refuse to participate, or turn to violence. If you really believe that a presidential election was stolen, then storming the capitol doesn’t seem like an entirely unreasonable response, does it?
I conclude by challenging our local Republicans to present actual evidence of voter fraud in our community. If there is no proof, they must come forth like grown men and honestly say that so our voters understand it clearly. As John Adams said, facts are stubborn. And as the great George Washington reminds us, “Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains to bring it to light.”
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
