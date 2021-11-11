Sensible Republicans in the valley, like Tad Furtado and Ray Gilmore, are in a real pickle. Their party has been hijacked by MAGA apparatchiks like Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee chair Steven Steiner and Rep. Karen Umberger.
It resembles something like a Jonestown cult run by Trump gremlins, centered around the active worship of a golden calf and a sewer-rat dogma of conspiracies and lies. Tad and Ray, you’re up Schitt’s Creek, and there is no good news.
Like every fascist demagogue in history, Trump has the charismatic “it” trait. His appeal is mesmerizing, and the Hitlerian command has led career politicians to embrace his glaring flaws, dishonesty and skullduggery. Out of expediency and fear, GOP leaders at every level who needed to take a strong stand early on did not, calculating that their careers were better served by toeing the line. The ship has now been commandeered by fascists and fools.
In the Federalist Papers, we find meditations on two principal threats to democracy: tyranny and mob rule. Beyond the threat of centralized power, James Madison was concerned that the new American Republic could descend into mob chaos. He was wary of direct democracy where every citizen was also a legislator, at one point quipping that “had every Athenian been a Socrates, every Assembly would have still been a mob.”
The armed uprising in Massachusetts in 1786, known as Shay’s Rebellion, provided immediacy to these concerns as Madison headed to Philadelphia. While Madison thought about mobs and tyrants, he did not consider political parties (insofar as they did not exist at the time) and whether an organized party could also be a mob with a tyrant at its head. But here we are: the GOP caters to the insurrectionist Trump mob, the lowest common denominator in their midst.
With the help of unscrupulous right-wing media and Facebook, Trump awakened a mass of dimwits and radicalized ordinary folks who would otherwise be perfectly content sitting around drinking Budweiser, but instead, now they’re storming the Capitol. Albert Watkins, the defense attorney for the infamous “Q-Anon Shaman,” famously defended his client by explaining “they’re all f**king short-bus people (mental challenged)” The new energy in the GOP reflects the fact that large numbers of uneducated, formerly apathetic on the sidelines, are now suddenly quite active and angry. The trailer park is taking over the City Council — witness our local school board meetings.
When reasonable Republicans complain that they’ve been hijacked, what they mean to say is that an impassioned Madisonian mob has crashed the party and the party has become the mob. But things get even worse. Steven Steiner is our North Country portly man-version of the Southern belle from hell, Marjorie Taylor Greene. But he may also be slightly less stupid than he looks, and mostly just opportunistic. Witness how Sen. Lindsey Graham went from a Trump critic who warned of ruin if the Party’s nomination went to a racist kook, to one year later positioning himself as a poster-boy Trump suck-up.
Today, legions of Trump gremlins are popping up at every level, full of ambition, empty of principle and ready to stoke the passions of the mob and shred the Constitution for political gain. Friends of the Republic, you should be alarmed by the rise of these Republican fiends.
According to a recent Quinnipiac poll, 78 percent of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024. After Jan. 6, that statistic is absolutely mind-boggling and extremely discouraging.
For several years, I have put my personal reputation on the line to raise awareness about the threat of fascism in this country. And I ask, what do you imagine will happen when Trump loses again in 2024 and again claims that the election was stolen from him?
A recent poll conducted by the non-partisan Public Religion Research Institute provides an answer: 30 percent of Republicans believe that violence may be necessary to save the country. Think about that. A third of the Republican Party is willing to go to war against the United States because of Trump’s lies. Instead of chanting “F... Biden” at the Talladega Speedway, how will the mob react to a President-elect Kamala Harris?
Those of us who predicted this mess may feel slightly vindicated, but being correct about the location of an iceberg is no consolation when you find yourself at the bottom of the sea.
Sure, Tad and Ray, thank you for finally crying wolf now that the wolf has been ravaging the soul of your party for years. How, precisely, does staying in the Kool-Aid cult help the Republic as we move forward? The only optimistic thing I can say is that the Madisonian framework held, for now and that fascism is nearly always tied to a charismatic demagogue, and its power is sapped when the individual goes away.
Trump is going nowhere and can do a lot more damage in the meantime, but no Pharaoh lived forever. To defeat Trump gremlins in the short-term, it may be necessary to support center-right independents and even some Democratic candidates like Bill Marsh — in effect, putting the Republic above the party. The GOP has been consumed by cancer, and it is now at a terminal stage 4.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D., lives in Eaton.
