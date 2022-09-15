Knute Ogren is a Viking. But instead of raiding, pillaging and generally wreaking havoc on hapless villagers, he captains a ship overflowing with compassionate love, common sense and solid moral values. Fellow Eatonites: Let’s send Knute to Concord as our state representative.
My family has been in the chimney business for three generations, and as a part of our work, we visit people’s homes — and I know more about more valley residents than they realize and that I care to remember. Years ago, I visited Knute’s on a house call and immediately took notice of a pervading aura of peace. Having gotten to know him over the years, I understand where that spirit comes from.
Knute exudes joy. He is a man of deep faith who has devoted his life to uplifting the underprivileged and giving power to the community. He’s got the heart of a saint and the spirit of a warrior. When I first met him, he had just beaten cancer, was returning from a Lutheran charity event and on his way to run a marathon. And I said myself, “geezum crow, who is this man?”
In a recent interview, I asked him what the most important issues facing New Hampshire are? And he said, protecting women’s rights and defeating the toxic Free State freakazoid mentality. Knute, I’ll take it.
The reality here is that the Republican Party is so off the rails that we simply cannot rely on them to protect women’s rights any more. It is now thoroughly Trump’s cult, and as such, it is volatile and violent. If you are a person of conscience, and especially a woman of voting age, I suggest you make your voice heard by casting a vote for morally upright candidates like Knute.
Personally, I’ve had it with flatlander Free State transplants who imagine they can come to New Hampshire and serve in government for the purpose of destroying the public good. My esteemed colleague Jonna Carter has ably exposed the idiocy of this batch of goons, so I don’t need to state much beyond the obvious: We must purge them from our government in order to preserve it. They can move to Texas.
Next, I asked Knute about his leadership style, and his answer impressed me: “Once it’s clear that people know what’s what — and they are given the chance to speak to it — legislating the will of the people isn’t nearly as hard as it otherwise can be.” In other words, he leads by helping us see what is going on and then listening to what we have to say about what is going on. Knute, I’ll take it.
Third, I wondered what his greatest trial in life was. Surprisingly, it wasn’t his bout with cancer, but his decision to come out as a gay man. Knute identifies as a Democrat because of his Lutheran faith, and also because it is the only major party that is welcoming to the underprivileged. He told me he “feels called to speak for the disenfranchised and historically marginalized, because I am a person who feels grounded in ensuring that no one experience injustice.” Knute, I’ll march with you!
Our interview ended with me asking Knute how he’d describe the town of Eaton using a single word. And he answered, “quaint.” Wrong answer. Now listen up, we’ll still send Knute to Concord, but he needs to understand that we are frisky rabble-rousers. That quaint and quiet facade is just for postcards and tourists. We call the shots. Set the trends. And always have the last laugh.
Standing as tall as Abraham Lincoln, and with nearly an equal measure of charisma, I reckon Knute might win over any skeptic given the chance. But when you meet him, make sure you don’t assume that his name has a silent “K.” I made that mistake once, and was firmly corrected after calling him “Newt.” I chuckled to myself, thinking “well, can’t blame a man for not wanting to share the same name as a short and slimy, grinch-like scoundrel such as Newt Gingrich!”
Call me elitist, call me what you will, but I have no more patience for Trumpian idiocy. We need elected officials with fully functioning brains and moral fiber. Let’s send Jerry Knirk and Knute Ogren to Concord, and rid ourselves of lousy lackeys like Mark McDonkey, who votes like a Free Stater and generally speaking acts like a fool. New Hampshire has always been level-headed. Let’s restore that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.