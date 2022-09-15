Knute Ogren is a Viking. But instead of raiding, pillaging and generally wreaking havoc on hapless villagers, he captains a ship overflowing with compassionate love, common sense and solid moral values. Fellow Eatonites: Let’s send Knute to Concord as our state representative.

My family has been in the chimney business for three generations, and as a part of our work, we visit people’s homes — and I know more about more valley residents than they realize and that I care to remember. Years ago, I visited Knute’s on a house call and immediately took notice of a pervading aura of peace. Having gotten to know him over the years, I understand where that spirit comes from.

