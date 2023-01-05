Sound decision-making has never been my greatest strength. Sometimes I question whether my writing career is best served by this column. And then I pick up the paper and come across a story in which Fryeburg Selectman Tom Klinepeter hands the Daily Sun a “Darwin Award.” And this, confirmation that I’m still on the correct path.
Here are the facts. Following a major winter storm event, many large trees fell over roadways across New Hampshire and Western Maine, among them, a gargantuan pine along Route 5 in Lovell, Maine. Our publisher, Mark Guerringue, happened upon the scene, telling me, without further elaboration, that “I had places to be.”
Never one to shy away from a juicy story, he snapped a picture in which an SUV precariously threaded the needle and drove under the tree. Other curious “monkey-see-monkey-do” bystanders surveyed the fallen giant, sizing up their vehicles to see if perhaps they might fit through the tunnel, too. The dramatic photo appeared on the front page of the Dec. 20 edition of the Sun. Selectman Klinepeter was displeased.
“This goes against everything that people in public safety teach,” Klinepeter scolded the Sun, angrily grasping the newspaper in his hands. “If that (tree) snaps, you’re gonna have a real bad day, and you will get the Darwin Award.”
In “The Origin of Species,” Charles Darwin famously outlined the theory of natural selection. Species evolved, Darwin thought, as particular genes were either rewarded or selected out. Specific traits — speed, intelligence, strength — made it more likely that an individual was able to outcompete others and procreate.
Those traits best suited to nature’s brutal competition would get passed to the next generation. Weaker genetic traits would get selected out of the pool when individual carriers of bad genes simply perished.
I have not interviewed selectman Klinepeter, but I believe he means to suggest that the Sun’s esteemed publisher carries genetic traits — namely, a certain lack of judgment and basic intelligence — that render it more likely that he’ll be naturally selected. And I will not attempt to score easy brownie points with my editor by trying to defend him.
Now, you may recall that selectman Klinepeter was mauled by a vicious pit bull dog on Sept 7, at exactly 7 a.m, near the intersection of Maple and Main Streets. And I will say that the venerable selectman has bonafide street cred when it comes to Darwinism, having himself almost been naturally selected by Cujo.
I pressed Mr. Guerringue, so as to better understand the thought processes in his mind. He described to me something like a lawless post-apocalyptic Mad Max mentality, which “felt like the real world where people have to make real decisions regarding their safety, and not subject to the nanny state.” He went on to explain, when “people just like us in Ukraine go to bed every night not knowing whether a bomb is going to crash through their houses, the safety concern about driving under a tree seems a bit silly.”
Personally, I can really relate to this type of dude-driven, testosterone-fueled approach to daily existence. In fact, my whole life I’ve been the Darwin Awards poster boy. The very first time I pee’d in the woods, I pointed myself directly into the wind. All of my days have been a fanciful demolition derby.
With age comes wisdom, they say, and I am determined to break the chain. I have confessed all of my sins of stupidity to my very own son. But instead of using his mental faculties and powers of reason — in effect, learning from my mistakes without making them himself — he is proceeding to repeat all of the very same blunders that I once made, at the exact same phase in life. Naturally, history is repeating itself. Why? Because he’s endowed with the same flawed genetic makeup as I.
Mercifully, my son appears to be just as lucky as his father, and has thus far walked away from any number of train wrecks unscathed. It’s a miracle that neither of us has been naturally selected. So unlikely it is, that I have come to reject Darwinism entirely, now believing in Creationism instead, and that God has a special soft-spot for me and also my son.
Precisely what is the point of this column? That’s beside the point. At one time or another, we’ve all been deserving of the Darwin Award, and when it comes to surviving a harsh Maine winter, well, sometimes a man’s gotta drive under a tree, when a man’s got places to be.
