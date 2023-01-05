Sound decision-making has never been my greatest strength. Sometimes I question whether my writing career is best served by this column. And then I pick up the paper and come across a story in which Fryeburg Selectman Tom Klinepeter hands the Daily Sun a “Darwin Award.” And this, confirmation that I’m still on the correct path.

Here are the facts. Following a major winter storm event, many large trees fell over roadways across New Hampshire and Western Maine, among them, a gargantuan pine along Route 5 in Lovell, Maine. Our publisher, Mark Guerringue, happened upon the scene, telling me, without further elaboration, that “I had places to be.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.