There is a $500 bounty on New Hampshire teachers. A fringe group wants to erase critical thinking in history, literature, and science. A teacher who discusses “divisive issues“ like race can be exposed to the Department of Education for investigation. The theory: young people shouldn’t know how enslaving people has impacted our culture and institutions. The hope: if we threaten teachers, they’ll sanitize learning.
Not this one.
I was called to teaching because of my own curiosity and fascination with learning. My mind expanded in my first political science class. I discovered there were several theories about how societies can be organized. What I had experienced in a family on the brink of catastrophe was not inevitable, but a response to the system we lived in. What if my mother had been secure in the knowledge that we would have enough to eat each day, and if one of her daughters broke a bone (which we did with alarming frequency) that she could access health care outside of an emergency room? That initial understanding of politics made me hungry to learn more. It is this simple: students will find ideas in books and in classrooms that will make them curious, driven and wise.
Those who shriek their fears about teaching reveal their lack of trust in young people. Teachers are not nearly as influential as you imagine — students sift what we discuss in class with their finely tuned observations of family and friends. They see the contradictions in how we live, the questions we adults can’t answer. You insult students with your censorship. They already know gay classmates as human beings. They watched the murder of George Floyd on their phones. Bounty hunters want schools to function as they do: to crush discussion and to hide a complex history as if it has nothing to do with us now. Students are smarter than that.
But teachers are also far more powerful than you imagine. They establish a current between information and heart. Between the content they’ve studied and the potential of each one in the room. They reach for an essay or poem or TED talk that will lead students to understand the myriad ways people look at events and ideas. We want students to see how they can contribute to moving this country towards peace and possibility by learning to listen to each other. Teachers do not conceal complex truths because you cannot be a coward and teach. Students demand to know. Every class will remind you in an instant how much there still is to learn.
Can we read books that challenge us? Can we discuss ideas with others who see things differently? Can we respect this thorny process of learning? The young people I’ve had the privilege to learn with here in New Hampshire can.
The only result of this bounty will be to accelerate the loss of excellent teachers in our schools. We have already given them so many reasons to leave. My advice to parents is to stay involved with your children. Talk to them about what they think about what they’re learning. You’ll discover what teachers already know: students recognize the immense challenges ahead and are filled with hope, not fear. They trust their own power.
There is no stopping learning. In times of stress, it goes underground. We’ve censored books before. We’ve censored teachers. Both will still rise.
Penny Kittle teaches writers at Plymouth State University and spent 21 years teaching at Kennett High School in Conway. She founded the non-profit Book Love Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.