Now in its 11th year, MJBizCon, the cannabis industry’s largest international industry trade conference, had humble beginnings.
The first one I attended was the fourth annual conference in 2015 in Las Vegas, where participants were surprised and proud that the industry had come so far along that there were roughly 4,000 attendees and 100 exhibitors — proof that our industry was perhaps here to stay.
“Old-timers” look back to even earlier MJBiz conferences where measures were included to provide emergency escape routes for attendees given a legitimate fear of possible federal or state raids.
For this year’s event held last month, there were roughly 35,000 domestic and international attendees and 1,400 companies exhibiting (occupying the equivalent of 20 football fields), many of them with elaborate displays rivaling the larger auto and boat shows.
And yet, even this conference represents a fraction of the current total cannabis economy with tens of thousands of state-licensed dispensaries, distributors, manufacturers and cultivators, tens of thousands more indirect (or ancillary) companies providing goods and services to the industry, over 250,000 employees and roughly $25 billion in sales for licensed cannabis operators and another roughly $25 billion in ancillary company revenue, across 37 states with legalized medical marijuana, of which 21 also permit commercial adult-use.
By 2026, the U.S. cannabis economy is projected to be a $100 billion industry, so it’s already bigger than wine, and by 2026 is projected to rival the total U.S. beer market.
Most folks understand that a legalized adult-use cannabis industry will create jobs in the dispensaries, growers, manufacturers and wholesalers, and could also yield considerable new tax revenue for the state. But looking under the hood reveals a whole universe of prosperity from all the support products and services, professional practices and related business that sprout up or are greatly strengthened in a legal, regulated market. One need only notice that among the 1,400 companies exhibiting at this year’s trade conference, virtually none actually handle cannabis directly.
They are nearly all product and service providers to the industry across the full spectrum of both brand-new and mainstream business and industry, including universities, research and development, licensed professionals, pharmaceuticals, wellness, agriculture, tourism and hospitality, equipment and real estate — literally hundreds (if not thousands) of industrial and commercial sectors and sub-sectors.
I was lucky enough to receive the best advice my first week in the industry back in 2015: “Figure out what skills and experience you can offer, and build a business or professional practice around that.”
I’ve attended many cannabis industry events where the attendees are obsessed with chasing a state license to sell, grow or manufacture in their state. But the greatest opportunities are often in what are referred to as the “picks and shovels” sectors, especially if you already have useful skills and experience to deploy.
If you’re a CPA, attorney, pharmaceutical researcher, security professional, engineer, journalist, banker, website builder, architect, data professional, social media influencer, payroll/HR, tradesman, hospitality operator or any of thousands of other specialties, now is the time as the industry grows in Maine and will soon be fully legal in New Hampshire to consider how you can capture your own piece of the “gold rush” that’s coming.
Take a look at the MJBiz website or New Hampshire Cannabis Party website to get inspired by the range of enterprises and professions that can jump aboard the cannabis bandwagon.
Since founding the NH Cannabis Party in June, I’ve been encouraged by the widespread agreement among Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and independents across the political spectrum that smart, common-sense cannabis legalization is a generational, non-partisan economic opportunity for the Granite State. A quick review of the “common sense candidates” section of the website reinforces this observation.
Some of the more interesting and colorfully named companies at MJBiz included: Hashatron, a Connecticut-based automatic hashish-manufacturing machines; Inverted Hydroponics, where plants grow upside down, working with gravity rather than against it; and Chubby Gorilla, which sells unique child-resistant cannabis packaging.
In the absence of federal leadership, New Hampshire can take the lead by incorporating lessons learned from the successes and failures of other states’ programs. We can lead the nation in solving some of the most pressing unresolved questions in today’s cannabis industry, including emphasis on developing effective, reliable mobile testing for cannabis intoxication for law enforcement and employers, employee protection, gun rights, standardized product labeling and warning labels, and child-proof packaging especially of edible products.
There are many other areas where other states and the federal government have failed to lead, and New Hampshire can take up the mantle.
Enlightened, exemplary, common-sense cannabis legalization, regulation and incentives can catapult New Hampshire to new levels of prosperity and success.
Nathaniel Gurien is founder and executive director of the NH Cannabis Party.
