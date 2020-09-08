Do you think guests at Santa’s Village in Jefferson will be using hand Santa-izer this fall?
Will all the reindeer be wearing red-nosed masks?
It’ll be tough to tell Rudolph from Prancer or Dancer or even Mrs. Claus if she’s wearing one.
Guffaws, groans and giggles. Cackles, chortles and chuckles. All are part of comedy. During these days of crowd avoidance, I find it refreshing to make people laugh through the written word. At least I think I am.
I’ve never had to go far for jokes. Just look at my name Marty Basch. Take Basch. Please. At least my sister changed her last name when she got married — to Joe Fink.
But written-word comedy is a lonely pursuit.
It wasn’t always this way. Public speaking’s rather easy for me. I did years of it gallivanting around New England to promote my bicycle books, telling true tall tales of coming face-to-face with an Alaskan grizzly bear and having the Royal Canadian Mounted Police track down my stolen bicycle helmet on the head of a convict riding a stolen motorcycle.
I always wanted to try stand-up comedy, though. About 15 years ago, I paid $300 for a seven-week workshop at the now-defunct Comedy Connection in Portland, Maine, taught by comedy director and writer Tim Ferrell.
It was a sobering, frightening and enlightening experience. Telling a joke in the shower is a galaxy away from prostrating yourself before a room full of strangers. With my utterance of a syllable or quirky mannerism, the audience became a panel of judges providing an immediate verdict to a craft that requires honesty, introspection, self-deprecation, commitment, perspiration, thick-skin, topicality, support, observation, exaggeration and constant writing and editing.
Being funny is hard work.
The workshop provided the backbone to turn one-liners I’d tell friends and family into a five-minute “graduation show” routine, done in front of a brick wall under the harsh glare of the stage lights.
It was both humbling and a wicked high to breathe deep of applause and laughter while also having nerves afire in anticipation of a joke bombing or a heckler challenging you for the spotlight.
I stuck with comedy for a few years, sharing the stage with comedian Bob Marley — though he never knew it because it was an open mic night in Portland and he would use those nights to come and go quickly to try out new material — and Maine’s funniest mom Karen Morgan.
In the valley, I performed at Horsefeather’s, Zip’s Pub and the former Whittier House. Bucky Lewis graciously allowed me to open for him a few times.
Comedy taught me to carry a small notebook and write something down when inspiration struck. Then edit the crap out of it. Work on delivery, tape it, study it.
Comedy’s a double-edged sword. There are laughs, but to paraphrase Chaucer in “The Cook’s Tale,” often a truth is said in jest. The key is to know when it’s too soon to tell a joke or when you’ve crossed the line to offend.
A live audience decides that for you quickly, but in today’s coronavirus world they are fleeting. YouTube is loaded with the at-home monologues of Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah. Though their stages are dark, at home there are behind-the-scenes folk and family giving immediate feedback. Post-production spices it up.
I eventually stopped doing stand-up because of the long drives and short stage time. Plus, who could stay up past 10 p.m.?
So I started to write occasional humor into my newspaper outdoor columns. Now I’ve got coronavirus material that’s been simmering for weeks. How will I know if you find funny that my wife finally agreed to a threesome but we have to be 6 feet apart? Or all it took was a pandemic and about two months of a stay-at-home order to get my wife to finally wear a baseball cap? What about: Got all dressed up to go out and wore a button down shirt for the first time in a month — to go to the dump.
OK, social media’s a jury, but I will not be ruled by likes!
So, as we navigate a pandemic planet I take precautions and remain vigilant. I’m cautiously optimistic COVID-19 won’t kill me. I already suffer from male pattern baldness, acute apathy and severe sarcasm. My internist says those three will eventually kill me anyway.
Ba-dum-bump.
Marty Basch is a writer living on a valley dirt road with a wife who knows him and loves him anyway. He’s also the Sun’s bicycle and ski columnist.
