Since the Dobbs (abortion) decision came down, many tears and much ink have been spilled over the effects of the decision on women and their families. I understand the difficulties experienced by women across the nation, and the efforts by many to try to solve those difficulties. But very little has been written about the substance of the decision itself, and alternatives that the court could have adopted.

One example of a more moderate approach — one that Justice John Roberts appears to favor, would retain a woman’s constitutional right to abortion while eliminating the viability language from the Roe and Casey decisions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.