FY 2022 ( July, 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) was an outstanding year for tax receipts. When we build a budget we always project tax revenues and that is what the budget is built on.
In the budget, we allocated $100 million dollars to reduce the statewide education property tax and increased the payment of rooms and meals tax to cities and towns.
FY 2022 far exceeded the revenue projections allowing the Legislature to allocate this revenue to many one-time projects that we were not able to fund in the budget as well as some needed programs to provide services to our constituents.
We focused our efforts on returning a large portion of the surplus back to the cities and towns to reduce property taxes.
As we enter into the road and bridge repair season, we funded $66 million for the towns and cities. Conway will be receiving $216,827 for road repair and $250,754 for bridge repair. I have the figures for all of the towns just have one of your selectmen call and I will be happy to provide the information.
We put money into a study to develop a plan to address Cyanobacteria blooms, added to the PFAS remediation loan fund, the Department of Agriculture will establish a program to control invasive species, increased the lead paint remediation fund, and added dollars for DES wastewater and drinking water projects.
We funded the Hampton Beach Pier feasibility study and provided dollars for N.H. Agricultural Fairs Capital Improvements. We increased the reimbursement rate to nursing homes which is essential, included money to fund Medicaid dental benefits, eliminated the Medicaid In and Out program along with money for several services performed by DHHS.
Each of these programs will assist our most vulnerable citizens. Ambulance service Medicaid rates were also increased. DHHS was directed to establish a childhood adverse experiences pilot program for children from birth to age 6.
We established an office of the Right-to-Know Ombudsman. We authorized the governor and Council to provide in the line of duty death benefits for public works employees, first responders and corrections personnel. In addition, the governor and Council can approve disaster relief loans as well as financial assistance for municipal disasters.
We created a committee to review all police involved incidents dealing with persons with mental health issues and provided funds for training local police officers in how to deal with persons who are having mental health problems.
Additionally, we established the Law Enforcement Conduct Review Council and authorized police standards and training money to hire three people to get the program up and running.
Within education we established an Education Freedom Account program manager. We also established a Special Education Office of the Advocate appointed by the governor.
For our school districts that have minimal tax base an extraordinary needs grant was created to provide additional dollars for those children receiving free and reduced lunch. We also provided dollars for sports activities for students with disabilities.
The state will provide to retirees who have been retired for five years and retirement benefits are $30,000 or less a onetime $500 check.
We changed the average final compensation calculation for Group 2 members, firefighters, police etc. who began service on or after July 1, 2011, and were not vested as of Jan. 21 2012.
We also provided to the towns and cities a onetime reduction of 7.5 percent in retirement costs for Group 2 employees and teachers. We also will begin the replacement of the legislative parking garage which has exceeded its life expectancy with a new parking garage located near the Capital Building.
I realize this is long list of programs that were funded with surplus revenue, let me assure you every one of them went through committee hearings and votes in both the House and the Senate before they went to the governor for signature.
The retirement system was provided over $81 million, PFAS remediation at $25 million, bridge and highway grant at over $66 million, and Medicaid dental benefits at $21 million, and the wastewater/drinking water programs received just over $13 million. The majority of the other programs were well under $2 million.
Karen Umberger is a Republican representative from Kearsarge. If you have questions on any of these programs, call her at (603) 356-6881 or email karenumberger@gmail.com.
