Last week was a very busy one for some members of the House and Senate. A House or Senate bill goes to a Committee of Conference if either body does not agree with amendments that were added to the bill and requests a Committee of Conference.
The Speaker appoints the members who will be on each Committee of Conference with a recommendation from the committee chairman who initially heard the bill. We had a total of 48 bills that a Committee of Conference was requested, 14 Senate bills and 34 House bills. The Conference Committees are made up of four House members and three Senate members. The goal is to come to an agreement on each of the bills.
We accomplished this on 11 Senate bills and 34 House bills. All seven members of the Committee of Conference have to agree. If some of the members of the committee cannot agree, the Speaker has the right to remove them and put a person on the committee who will. Agreement could not be reached on three Senate bills and 14 House bills. The bills that agreement was not reached will die for this session.
Our next session day is May 26 when we will do only an up or down vote on the 37 bills where the conferees came to an agreement. The person who led the Republican House members will provide a short discussion of what happened in the Committee of Conference and how the committee was able to come to an agreement and then a vote will be taken.
The process sounds relatively simple, right? Some Committees of Conference were able to quickly agree with each other. However, I did not sit on one of those. HB 1661 came back from the Senate with four Senate bills attached. It was lovingly referred to as the Christmas tree bill.
At our first meeting we eliminated two of the add-ons because they had their own Committees of Conference. One was establishing an extraordinary needs grant for schools and the other dealt with bail reform. With these sections of the bill removed we then began discussion on what was left. Everyone on the Committee agreed with the portion of the bill dealing with Career Technical Education regional agreements and an appropriation of $9.4 million to begin work on building a new parking garage for members of the House.
The sticking points were an effort to clean up various RSA’s dealing with Health and Human Services and changes to planning and zoning RSA’s which will affect housing for older persons and workforce housing along with changes to timelines for approval of requests. An amendment was added to this portion of the bill which requires a specific vote by the city or municipality to establish municipal economic development and revitalization districts for workforce housing. After several meetings, some as short as 10 minutes, we were able to finally agree. On Thursday, the last day to come to agreement we met at 9 a.m. for about 10 minutes and then took a break which lasted until 2 p.m. During this time there were lots of discussions on how we get to agreement on HB 1661. One member of the committee could not agree with the bill for various reasons, so he was replaced by the Speaker.
Removing a member from a Committee of Conference is not necessarily unusual. I was also on the Committee of Conference for SB 401, which will provide $66 million for local communities for road and bridge repair, dash cams for DOT and body cams for police. There was a section of the bill which had to do with changes in how long unemployment could be received based on the unemployment rate. Since I could not support this, I requested the Speaker remove me from the Committee, which he did, and I was replaced by a person who could support the change in how we pay unemployment.
The Senate indicated unless the unemployment section of the bill was removed, they would not support the bill. The House members took a break to discuss how they would proceed. They agreed to accept the Senate’s amendment. To accomplish this one member was removed and replaced.
You are never sure how the twists and turns of Committees of Conference will go and some say this is sausage making at its best. If you have any questions or comments, I can be reached at karenumberger@gmail.com or (603) 356-6881.
Karen Umberger is a Republican state representative from Kearsarge.
