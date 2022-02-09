I grew up in Center Lovell, Maine, so I understand why some people are up in arms over the proposed 35 megawatt, mw, solar project. The mania is mostly over the fact that the northern array will be seen from Christian Hill, at, and above the junction of Shave Hill Road, formerly Swamp Road.
We Lovellers like things simple, rural and pretty, that’s why we live and raise our children here, and why thousands spend millions to visit here. I want pristine views and to keep the rural nature of my hometown, and I don’t think the Walden project threatens any of that, for it is in line with rigid environmental and building standards set forth in Lovell.
The view in question is not in a public park, but from a road passing through private land. The ridge where a portion of the project will reside, is at the bottom of the western mountain view. The panels will be nestled lower than a house and set far below the towering pines which will remain atop the ridge. Our eyes, drawn to contrast, will barely notice the panels as they won’t reflect any sunlight. Their surfaces are matte, designed to absorb as much light as possible, they are black as a pine in the summer shade. Eyes will strain to notice the silent electricity machines.
While we will see the pines atop the ridge framing the mountains above, the array will fall into shadow below the ridgeline. The contrast between sky and summits, lead the gaze, outlines burned into our memories. Looking from North Kearsage to Baldface, the full range is now visible, but only if you're driving by, for it is impossible to see the entirety of this vista all at once with the houses obstructing one mountain or another when you pass.
I don’t think those homes should be removed, in order to restore the pristine view, but the slippery slope of property rights and heritage views are coming into question with this fiery debate. It’s not by chance nor nature that there is any view at all from Christian Hill, for one landowner there clear cut what seems to be around 10 acres to open it up to its current glory.
A biomass power plant feeding our homes with a 35mw output burns approximately 770 tons, or 61 cords of wood, a day. That's approximately 183, 12-inch diameter trees each day. In two months time, a biomass plant can consume all of the 10,000 trees planned to be cut in Lovell, but they’d be cut far from Lovell, far from our view.
The project decommissioning will be completely paid for and adjusted over time for inflation as pre-funding the decommissioning is mandatory for any such project.
Solar panels do not leach chemicals, and do not negatively impact the land. It’s one of the cleanest and easiest ways to kick the fossil fuel addiction. The state of Maine has committed to become powered by 100 percent renewable energy resources by 2050.
The Lovell Walden Solar project is part of that commitment and it will power all of the homes in Lovell and the surrounding towns totaling a staggering 4,500 homes! It allows local families to keep their land and protect it from development for at least 40 years, is estimated to generate $145,000 a year in Lovell taxes, and is contracted to sell power to CMP at 3.5 cents per kWh, lowering rates for every CMP customer.
Cars, new houses, paved roads and electric lines were once considered ugly and obtrusive to the natural beauty of the area. What was an eyesore, or disruptive, has ushered in a modernity that now defines our everyday lives. We hardly see the houses for the view up on Christian Hill, but they are there in our way just the same. Solar panels in our landscape are the awkward autos and power lines of the past, they will become part of our landscape, and we will hardly notice, for they are an inevitable step towards the future.
I think the Lovell Walden Solar project is tasteful and fits perfectly with our values and needs. Lovell is one of the most beautiful places in the world, but we must do what’s right to protect the entire planet.
It’s our Eden, and our responsibility to preserve and save it all, not only what we can see from our backyards. For this reason, we need the Lovell Walden Solar Project.
Justin Lipson lives in North Fryeburg, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.