OMG, New Hampshire Democrats. Have I not done enough to inform the populace so as to rid your State House of Free Staters and expose election-denying Republican extremists intent upon marginalizing voters, stripping half the population of reproductive rights and healthcare, and hobbling public schools by transferring funds to private institutions and imposing unconscionable sanctions on public school teachers?
In a voting year that should have been a slam dunk for sanity, a reaffirmation of tried and true New Hampshire independent values and a restoration to government of elected officials who actually represent their constituents and not personal and/or politically motivated agendas, the Dems may have engaged in self-sabotage.
Please excuse the arduously lengthy sentences above. As you can tell, I'm a little fired up, and here's why. The New Hampshire Democratic Party earned itself a "cease and desist" order from the state's attorney general, John Formella. It seems that the NHDP, in its efforts to encourage participation in the election, got sloppy and efforts to encourage voting may instead have disenfranchised unsuspecting voters in 39 towns. The issue? The NHDP was sending absentee ballot applications to New Hampshire residents replete with all manner of inaccuracies to include return envelopes addressed to non-existent entities at errant addresses. Yup! Town clerks, responsible for issuing requested absentee ballots, are going to have quite a time tracking down requests not mailed to them! While town clerks wear many hats, I'm not sure "engaging in scavenger hunts" is in their job description.
The NHDP was given until yesterday (past this column's deadline) to provide the AG with a remediation plan to be followed by status updates. In the meantime NHDP Executive Director Troy Price said: “This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor." I'm just not sure the buck can be passed so handily. At the very least, someone within the organization — or better yet a committee — ought to be overseeing for complete accuracy absolutely everything being distributed.
Price also said, "The NHDP has been transparent about the issues with this mailing and have (sic) been working with the attorney general’s office to remedy the situation." While that's all well and good, except for the grammar, when New Hampshire Republican Party Executive Director Elliott Gault is accusing Democrats of voter suppression, we know we have a problem.
What does New Hampshire have in common with Mississippi? Regrettably, more than it ought. According to the New York Times, per a new academic study, "Voters in New Hampshire and Mississippi face the highest personal cost in the country in terms of the time and effort required to cast a ballot." Actually, New Hampshire comes in dead last in ballot access. Wow. Much of this is due to Republican-driven changes to election law since 2020 to stem the tide of "voter fraud." Now we can add to voting challenges the unintentional dissemination of misinformation by the Dems.
Fortunately, New Hampshire voters are a plucky bunch. According to the database the Election Project, in 2020 New Hampshire had the seventh highest rate of voter turnout in the nation. You go, New Hampshire! I'm guessing accessing a ballot is small potatoes for anyone living through New Hampshire winters.
To be clear, voter fraud has been proven to be extremely rare, and much of the legislation passed in Republican-controlled State Houses is excessive if not unnecessary. Scot Schraufnagel, a political scientist at Northern Illinois University whose name I can't pronounce and an author of the study, examined voter fraud as tracked by the uber-conservative Heritage Foundation. It was concluded that "New Hampshire restricted voting and actually saw more fraud.”
Back to the state's Democratic Party debacle, enter my old friend, Department of Justice Chief Investigator Dick Tracy who's been assigned a supervisory role. Readers may recall during the 2020 election season, subsequent to publication of my column "Gone to the dogs," I received a call from Mr. Tracy investigating whether I — or my dogs — had committed voter fraud. I believe it was evident after our conversation that I was, other than occasionally exceeding an unreasonable speed limit, a ridiculously law-abiding citizen. Sadly, I cannot say the same about my dogs.
NHDP, is a little accuracy too much to ask? While I'm sure assembling voter and town clerk information involves no small degree of drudgery, it still requires competence, and if that's too tall a task, please send your people to help the Republicans.
