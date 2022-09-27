OMG, New Hampshire Democrats. Have I not done enough to inform the populace so as to rid your State House of Free Staters and expose election-denying Republican extremists intent upon marginalizing voters, stripping half the population of reproductive rights and healthcare, and hobbling public schools by transferring funds to private institutions and imposing unconscionable sanctions on public school teachers?

In a voting year that should have been a slam dunk for sanity, a reaffirmation of tried and true New Hampshire independent values and a restoration to government of elected officials who actually represent their constituents and not personal and/or politically motivated agendas, the Dems may have engaged in self-sabotage.

