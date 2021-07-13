Hot spots. If you've had dogs, you're no doubt familiar with those itchy, painful lesions that are the bane of my existence. While I personally am not afflicted (and were I, I daresay I'd not chew and rip at myself with talon-like toenails), I've had a few dogs with allergic tendencies and hypersensitive skin, and this is precisely what they do. Their desperate attempts to alleviate the itch and the pain only exacerbate the trauma.
I don't know if you've ever tried to reason with a dog, but I've had very little success in this department. Much like trying to reason with a zealot, dogs are fundamentally stuck in their own mindset, and engaging in meaningful dialogue and an exchange of ideas is of no interest. While zealots come in all forms, and the leftist "PC at any cost" zealots serve only to impede progressive causes, it's the far right religious zealots and FOX "News" MAGA hatters who are truly disengaged.
Speaking of FOX, Republicans are comparing vaccination efforts and the new door-to-door pitches to Nazi efforts. Last week, that boob Tucker Carlson said, “The idea that you would force people to take medicine they don’t want or need — is there a precedent for that in our lifetimes? ... I honestly think it’s the greatest scandal in my lifetime, by far.”
I can do you one better, Tuck. New Hampshire Republicans want inside my vagina. Yes, you heard it here! It's in the new Free State-inspired governor-endorsed budget violating women's freedoms and mandating vaginal ultrasounds for any woman seeking an abortion. This is indeed a head-scratcher. My vagina is a budget item! I know I should feel strongly about this. I'm just not sure if I should be appalled or flattered. Or ... might these ultrasounds be another plot by Bill Gates to implant microchips? Food for thought.
Tuck, I imagine you'll be investigating and reporting on this unprecedented scandal, will you not? And here's a conundrum: Since this is a budget item, why doesn't the budget include the funding for these ultrasounds? Folks, I predict your health insurance bills are about to spike! This is going to affect your wallet, if not your sense of basic decency.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “I don’t like these stipulations that the Legislature put in, such as the ultrasound. That is all very fixable, and I’m very open to more discussions on changing that going forward.”
What a relief! I'm sure he'll get right on this. He couldn't possibly be pussyfooting around, so to speak, in an effort to appease voters who might otherwise be inclined to re-elect Maggie Hassan to the U.S. Senate in 2022.
While we're on the topics of vaginas and hot spots, poor Daisy Jane has been besieged in her groin area. What began a few days ago as antagonistic licking developed quickly into an aggrieved assault on her "region." Out came creams, salves and the dreaded neck cone. Despite our efforts, the hot spots became violently inflamed and began oozing. Daisy, beyond obsessed, was miserable.
The only treatment I've ever known to offer relief at this stage is a steroid injection. Off to the vet we went. I should mention Daisy is no fan of the vet, and she isn't reticent about exhibiting this. Her file is flagged with warnings, the first of which is to take her from Mom and Dad and relocate her to "the back." Most often she's returned with glowing reports. Such was not the case that day.
In addition to the steroid, it was decided she needed to have the hot spots shaved to allow for air circulation. This procedure likely ruined her for the vet, and I'd surmise that a breakup at this point would be mutually agreeable. (Hopefully, Daisy won't have any pressing medical issues arise before I can acquire my veterinary degree and requisite licensing.)
We were sent home with an antibiotic and a topical application labeled "mousse." Lest there be confusion, this is not a product for styling fur.
Completely spent from her ordeal, Daisy napped the remainder of the afternoon. That evening, when it was time to apply her mousse, we were shocked to discover that our Daisy Jane, apparently at the forefront of a doggie trend, was sporting what can only be described as a Brazilian — complements of the veterinary aestheticians at Fryeburg Veterinary and Cosmetology.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(1) comment
There are a lot of screwy people out there and this one "Jonna" went from itchy dogs to Vagina's and politics. Whatever point Jonna was trying to make was lost in the confusion of ideas "Jonna" put forth. If there was a point it's not apparent. Maybe it's a case of someone who just likes to hear themselves talk or in this case babble. Well, it's mot entertainment, it isn't interesting and Jonna's writings here makes no sense. Jonna, try again please and try to not smoke any of that junk that makes you unintelligible. Maybe just maybe someone will be able to understand what your point is. maybe. One can only hope.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.