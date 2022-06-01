My mother, facing expiration, has begun a philosophical examination of her life. She's entered a phase the hospice nurse labeled "terminal restlessness," and her utter exhaustion is all the more understandable as we watch her fitful sleep. This sleep, and what occurs during it, has become her reality, dramatically impacting her cognition.
Last weekend, she asked me who was on the cover of the magazine I was reading. I hesitated because we'd been down this road, and her perspective is .... unusual. ... But then I told her. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy." She rolled her eyes and said, "That idiot!" My husband's jaw dropped. I looked at him and shrugged. My guess is that Zelenskyy has been making unwelcome appearances in my mother's vivid dreams.
While her day-to-day existence is not terribly rooted in reality, her life assessment is. One thing she was waxing eloquent about was her political perspective. She was having an internal struggle. "I've been a Democrat all my life. I come from a family of Democrats. Your father was a die-hard Democrat. But I think I'm really more Republican in my views."
I didn't see that coming. I mean, I knew that. I just didn't know she knew it. Especially as despicable as she found Donald Trump — not to mention her fantasy threesome with the brothers Cuomo. Still, she's quite conservative, so it makes sense that she identifies with the ROYs (Republicans of Yore, i.e., pre-2016.)
In 1992, my mother voted for George Bush over Bill Clinton because of Hillary. Hillary was too outspoken, and Barbara with her pearls was so "ladylike." My mother voted for John McCain and not Barack Obama because ...well, because Obama was Black. You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of the United States, though I'd sorely love to!
One thing not in my mother's repertoire is voter apathy. The woman votes. She often votes wrong, but she gets an "E" for effort. We all need to take this page from her playbook. Democracy is unraveling and in order to reclaim it we need to raise our collective voices. Apathy and complacency will be our undoing. We're at a critical juncture, and our imperiled democracy can be salvaged only by our participation and a strong turnout at the polls.
The incredible social progress that's been made over the course of my lifetime is being deconstructed at breakneck speed, with the stroke of a pen or a midnight docket, backed by those who would force personal and religious agendas on all. This is the antithesis of what it means to be American.
There's a contingent of Republicans adamant that gun owners' "freedoms" must not be taken away, but they're the first in line to revoke women's reproductive freedoms. Among these are the oxy- and otherwise moronic "Free" Staters who seek to subjugate the women too smart to vote for them and abscond with us to a new and "untouchable" country as they hold us all hostage and divorce us from our nation.
Why these treasonous secessionists who have taken an oath of office to the United States of America have not been removed from office and brought up on charges is beyond me. But there are any number of people in power committing unspeakable crimes for which they will never be held accountable.
This past month has illuminated what it threatens to mean, going forward, to be a woman in America. We face being stripped of our reproductive rights. We wonder when we send our children to school if they'll be returning home. We're being relegated to a life of fear. Fear of having to carry to term the progeny of rapists. Fear of not knowing if our children will be targets of mentally unstable, internet-infused mass murderers whose rights to procure firearms and weapons of war preclude our rights to sleep at night and keep our children safe.
The crazies with their wacko conspiracy theories, the truly UN-Christian religious right, and the bigots (I'm being kind here) have united in a hostile takeover of the country. They began at the community and state levels. It's critical we learn the positions of those on our ballots, find out from whom they accept money, and cast an informed — and important — vote.
We are angry, and rightfully so. What to do with your rage? Take it with you to the polls.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
