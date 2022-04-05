Driving around one spring day of late I was greeted by heartwarming tidings on display. One household in Eaton has adorned its facade with a #FJB flag, and one in Center Conway featured a “F*** Biden” sign. This is real class, on full exhibit in our community. Their mothers must be so proud.
As if this isn’t enough ugly, last week I opened my Stone Mountain Arts Center newsletter to find a plea from the owner to simply be kind. It seems their COVID protocol has come under some scrutiny, rendering them “a punching bag for anyone who had a strong opinion about all this on either side of the needle.”
Many years ago, I, a recent transplant from Massachusetts desperate for cultural opportunities, was beyond ecstatic to read in The Boston Globe that middle-of-nowhere Brownfield was about to herald in a venue the likes of which I’d dared not dream. A barn had been repurposed by a bona fide professional musician with sway as a performance venue to attract like-minded artists and talent. If you build it, they will come. Carol Noonan did, and they do.
Carol writes, “In the middle of two years of worry and mind-scrambling show rescheduling we are peppered with snippy emails and phone calls just to give us a sometimes vicious piece of their mind ... literally at times yelling at us, with no regard for our bigger picture.”
Carol writes from the heart as she does everything else. She’s the most generous, the most valley-centric and community-invested proprietor imaginable, with an unfaltering commitment to bringing quality performances and cultural experiences to our out-of-the-way destination. and, throughout the pandemic she has been tirelessly feeding local families in need.
To ensure the existence and continuation of Stone Mountain Arts Center, Carol Noonan works like a dog. (Actually, she works a heck of a lot harder than any of my dogs, who are completely useless.) Anyone with gray matter recognizes that SMAC is an incredible gift to our rural populace.
As for the aforementioned email, it would appear Carol is being attacked for her immeasurable regard for the health of our overall community, as well as for the requirements of performers who value their own lives and the well-being of their audience. It’s difficult to fathom not understanding and appreciating this. Carol has chosen to care for artists and community. The rest of us can choose to comply or stay home. That’s freedom, folks.
One of the perquisites of living in South Conway is the neighborhood’s proximity to Stone Mountain, and since moving here I’ve regularly availed myself of SMAC’s hospitality and stellar entertainment.
While living in South Conway has its advantages, it also has its drawbacks, the most frustrating of which is communication capability. For one thing, I cannot seem to communicate effectively that I live in South Conway. For reasons unbeknownst to me, my Daily Sun tagline has redistricted me to Center Conway. (While not an issue for me it seems to be for some, and I hate the thought of anyone devoting precious time fretting that I don’t know where I live.)
Far more inconvenient, though, is the poor internet access. Richard Knox in Saturday’s “Broadband Base” column dubs Sandwich “the internet-neediest town in the county.” Richard, I beg to differ as I roll up this week’s column to send by carrier pigeon.
As one who’s been known to lurk outside the Conway Library in the wee hours with my laptop simply to establish an internet connection, I’ve looked up from my screen on more than one occasion to find David Smolen staring in my car window — not creeping, but rather alerting me the library would be opening and I might be more comfortable indoors.
I’ll wrap with a dip into politics. My head is spinning after Washington, D.C.’s annual Gridiron Club dinner and roast where Gov. Chris Sununu, in a lengthy send-up, called Donnie J., among other things, “f-ing crazy.” I don’t peg the governor as the type to fall on his sword, so perhaps this was intended as a leg up for Republicans inclined to restore their party to one of dignity and values. One thing’s for certain, if Sununu hadn’t already, his comments Saturday ensured his repute on the national stage.
The master fence straddler walked back his comments Monday morning on Chris Ryan’s “New Hampshire Today,” saying, “It’s all a joke. I don’t think he’s crazy.” Sign the man to play Stone Mountain.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway.
