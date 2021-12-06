It came as quite a surprise to me that we have a Sun columnist who seems to think I’m confused about where I live. While his concern for and support of a fellow columnist is touching (and he has been quite a mentor!) I’m here to alleviate his worry. Perhaps the confusion is that there’s no South Conway post office, and so all who live in what was once Goshen have as our mailing address Center Conway.
My co-worker asserted last week, “One new Daily Sun columnist wrote several letters to the editor and columns before she finally realized where her new home actually sat.” I wrote exactly three letters reflecting a Center Conway address. When one submits a letter to the Daily Sun via their website, a mailing address is required — although because of my “suburban attitude” I’m astonished that Sun staff didn’t put two and two together!
When I began writing columns, I was asked for a tag line and thus, because I know where I live, I disclosed South Conway as my home. Although I was once told, “Whether you think you know where you live wouldn’t make a difference to Bill.”
While I hover perilously near the Maine border, I live in New Hampshire where HB 1255, the “Teachers’ Loyalty” bill, will be taken up during the next legislative session. The bill was exhumed from the vault of Cold War-era legislation and given an interesting spin. Initially invoked to ban advocating communism in public schools, this incarnation expands the ban to include discussions of “subversive doctrines” to include painting U.S. history in a negative light.
The second provision reads, “No teacher shall advocate any doctrine or theory promoting a negative account or representation of the founding and history of the United States of America ... Such prohibition includes but is not limited to teaching that the United States was founded on racism.” In other words, slave-owners and their slaves were just big, happy (if misunderstood) families.
The bill’s primary sponsor, Hudson’s Alicia Lekas, said, “We are not a socialist country and socialism does so many harms.” Lekas is on the Education Committee, and if this statement alone isn’t a red flag that our schools are in jeopardy, I can’t help.
Another sponsor, Tuftonboro’s Rep. Glenn Cordelli, acknowledged that slavery and racism were “legitimate topics ... but saying our country was founded on the basis of slavery or we were or still are a racist country or state, I think is not valid.” Glenn, it’s not just snow on our landscape. N.H. is 93.1 percent white. The US Census bureau lists Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire as three of the top four “whitest” states, so it seems some depth of discussion on race and racism might better prepare our kids to go out into a world that looks very little like northern New England.
Pursuant to the “divisive concepts” ban egregiously attached to the state budget signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut implemented a website link where teachers can be reported for alleged violations. Perhaps instead of this nonsense, N.H. legislators ought to focus on real issues, i.e., mental illness, bullying and easy access to firearms, all of which truly impact the safety of students.
As for teachers’ loyalty, we have a horrific school shooting every week or two in this country, and teachers continue to show up in classrooms, taking responsibility not only for educating our children but throwing their lives on the line to keep our children safe! For their actual and demonstrable loyalty, educators are now subjected to Edelblut’s “rat out” site.
Meanwhile, we have parents and lawmakers who want our children rendered unable to think critically, ill-prepared to entertain disparate points of view and unable to effectively problem solve. Deb Howes, president of American Federation of Teachers New Hampshire, said, “Racism exists, and if we ignore the fact that it has been a part of our history and still exists now, we are not doing our job as educators.”
In a post-Trump society, white supremacists feel validated and emboldened to justify racial violence, an assault on women is on the cusp of endorsement by the highest court in the land, and lunatics are waving semi-automatic weapons while yelling “freedom.” God forbid we promote civil discourse and engagement! Americans need to rise up against this indoctrination into ignorance that, to paraphrase state Rep. Lekas, “does so many harms.”
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.