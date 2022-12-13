I read recently that one in 5,000 people now live to be 100. The Boston Globe profiled a new study called the SuperAgers Family Study. Dr. Sofiya Milman at Albert Einstein College of Medicine explained, “The goal is to amass the largest databank of super agers so we can begin to untangle the contribution of genetics to exceptional longevity.” Researchers believe genetic variants found in less than 5 percent of the population contribute to such longevity.
Much to which I've been a witness past a certain advanced age has been decline, often considerable. My father endured a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease before succumbing to it, and my mother's acute aortic dissection ought to have killed her nearly four years ago. She, however, refuses to succumb, to which I attribute her stubborn determination to endure at all costs.
It's been my parents' geriatric infirmities in which I've been — and continue to be — immersed. Their late-in-life maladies rendered extreme limitations, and I've witnessed their worlds shrinking to the point I've wondered if the alternative might not be preferable. Genes are powerful things, and as such I've not been overly optimistic about my own future.
Thankfully, a beacon of hope has come along and altered my outlook. Super ager Michael Finn, father to one of my lifelong best friends, has become for me a model for living life to the fullest and repurposing oneself. He is living proof that it's never too late for a career change and trying one's hand at new endeavors. Reinvention!
When I was a child, Michael served with my mother on various school and village boards and committees. When they first became acquainted, she was admittedly mesmerized by his "Newmanesque" good looks, and her committee meetings took on a fresh urgency.
These many years my friend has updated me about "Mr. Finn," but I don't recall that he and I have interacted since I graduated high school. It was during a recent reunion weekend I learned that the object of my mother's erstwhile infatuation is a cinema aficionado, and for a few years has been writing reviews he distributes to a growing email list. He views and succinctly assesses with a skeptic's eye. Why did I only just learn this? I'd have signed on from the start. I am nothing if not discriminatory. I immediately contacted him and was added to his list.
He's a tough critic, and a humorous one. He thoroughly enjoys movies and the experience of watching them on the big screen. He has a subscription pass allowing him to see as many films as he chooses for a monthly fee. He writes, "Because I honestly wonder if movie theaters will continue to exist, I urge you to go out and back to your local theater. It is really the very best way to watch a movie, particularly in those theaters with reclining seats which enable one to nap during the endless previews. It’s fun and everybody loves popcorn!"
He uses brevity to his advantage, and his analyses are rarely longer than a paragraph or two containing statistics à la Rotten Tomatoes pertaining to reviewers and audiences.
(For those interested in reading his reviews, his email is michaeland707@gmail.com. He'll be thrilled to add any and all to his list.)
Because he's a cinefile and committed to his readership, he sees movies he'd not otherwise opt to see, i.e., this year's plethora of Halloween horror flicks.
"I could have found a better thing to do on a beautiful Saturday than to see 'Trick 'r Treat' ... it was just plain awful ... it was painful to watch because it didn’t have a plot, was populated with awful actors playing awful characters ... includ(ing) a bunch of attractive girls exposing too much of themselves, one of whom is trying to get her younger wallflower sister to be deflowered."
His review of "Don't Look at the Demon" stated, "I am grateful that it was another short one and I didn’t have to suffer too long," while "Smile" "was the scariest movie I have seen in a long time."
My personal favorite of the Halloween reviews was for "Halloween Ends." "I fervently hope this is really the end of it. It is a senseless display of poor filmmaking and poor acting, and Jamie Lee Curtis is the prime offender."
I've been thoroughly entertained by Finn's reviews and enthralled by what a role model he is for those of us interested in living life to the fullest. Rock on, Mr. Finn.
