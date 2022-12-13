I read recently that one in 5,000 people now live to be 100. The Boston Globe profiled a new study called the SuperAgers Family Study. Dr. Sofiya Milman at Albert Einstein College of Medicine explained, “The goal is to amass the largest databank of super agers so we can begin to untangle the contribution of genetics to exceptional longevity.” Researchers believe genetic variants found in less than 5 percent of the population contribute to such longevity.

Much to which I've been a witness past a certain advanced age has been decline, often considerable. My father endured a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease before succumbing to it, and my mother's acute aortic dissection ought to have killed her nearly four years ago. She, however, refuses to succumb, to which I attribute her stubborn determination to endure at all costs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.