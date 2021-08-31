This past weekend, I visited my mother in Bronxville, N.Y. Her house is not the house in which I was raised. While distance-wise, the two aren't far apart, they're a world and a lifetime apart in every other sense.
The house isn't the same, but many of the furnishings are. My mother lives in a museum of sorts filled with ornate antiques — items for which members of her family have little use. She refers to her furnishings as "family treasures." My brother and I are at the point in our lives where we want to scale down and simplify. Our kids are of a generation that has no interest in accumulating. And so sit these "family treasures" in their mausoleum. They are my mother's treasures and hers alone.
She has, however, given us two very real family treasures. The first was our childhood home in Bronxville. We moved there from Manhattan at my mother's insistence. She was determined that her children be raised in a house with a yard and in a neighborhood with freedom to run and play outdoors. An apartment in the concrete environs of New York City was no place for her children. This was the battle of her life, and she was prepared to fight to the finish. My father, who rarely relented, did so this once. I was 8 years old when we moved to Bronxville in Westchester County, about 15 miles north of Manhattan.
The house on Ridge Road was a 1910 beauty, in need of serious TLC, but elegant and regal. The love of a young family was needed to breathe fresh life into it, and that we certainly did. Little by little, it was renovated and restored to its former proud self.
The house was enormous with exquisite moldings and features, two staircases (one for servants of old), a third story my brother swore was haunted, a cavernous basement and a carriage house with an apartment upstairs that served as our playhouse. There was a large yard with two patios and a commercial-grade swing set. This house was everything a child could possibly dream of, set in a neighborhood full of children.
There were 30-plus children. We were together all the time in various combinations, and grew up playing, loving and fighting like brothers and sisters. We come together still, at reunions and funerals mostly, and relive those halcyon days on Ridge Road.
My own children also loved the house on Ridge Road, as did my brother's children, and we were all deeply saddened when my parents sold it. Still, we had lives and homes of our own, and we couldn't ask that my parents hold onto a house that had served its purpose for our family.
The new owners were a young family. This grand dame again had young children to raise, which is what she does so well. And after 40 years, she was given another sorely needed facelift.
My father, after suffering for many years with Parkinson's disease mercilessly ravaging his body and stealing from him his life bit by bit, ultimately succumbed in 2014. The following year, for Christmas, my mother bestowed upon us the second family treasure.
Acclaimed textile artist Rachael Dorr's quilts have been exhibited worldwide, and she is often featured at national quilting shows. Quilting a Memory is her charity, offering quilting to families of fallen soldiers and medical professionals and first responders who died combating national disasters. She creates quilts from the uniforms and personal effects supplied by these families.
My mother contacted Rachael and asked her to create memorial quilts for each of us — me, my brother and our children, in addition to one for herself. My father had always had an eye for fashion and maintained several closets filled with custom tailored shirts and designer silk ties. After he passed, my mother gave away most of his suits and sports jackets, but there still remained the shirts and more than a few of his ties.
Rachael was delighted to have been asked. My dad, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, wasn't a fallen hero, but he had a unique qualification. Rachael creates her fabulous quilts from her studio in what was our family home on Ridge Road, now her family home. In a splendid example of life coming full circle, my dad's clothes that once filled these very closets were returned to be memorialized as true family treasures. You can go home again! Thank you, Mom.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.