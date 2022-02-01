New Hampshire's State House is harboring a festering variant — one for which we desperately need a vaccine. I'm not talking about Omicron, nor its sub-variant BA-2. Our state government has been infiltrated by an alien cancer known as the Free State Project.
For 20 years, Free Staters have been moving to New Hampshire "from away" with every intention of altering the cultural and political landscape to suit some warped idea of libertarianism to which they profess to subscribe. I've said it before: The Free Staters are the folks giving libertarians a bad name.
Of the 50 states, I can think of none more than ours that so proudly leans libertarian. Libertarianism reflects New Hampshire's spirit and history, espousing as it does independence, equality and personal freedoms. Don't conclude, however, that because the Free Staters have assumed the libertarian moniker that this makes them so. They've been able to infiltrate state government by cloaking themselves in "Live Free or Die" and this pretense has gone largely under the radar.
Free Staters are about as anti-libertarian as you can get. They're absolutely not advocating personal freedoms. They're about power and control. Their agenda is one of far right extremism. The era of Trump has been a boon for these clowns as it's afforded their ilk a platform and thus, if not legitimacy, some standing. They run on the Republican ticket, but neither are they Republicans. In a word, they are fascists.
While Libertarians are against government overreach, the Free Staters are the very definition of government overreach. They've invaded our schools, our voting booths and our medical consultations. From threatening teachers, to eroding voting rights, to stripping women of their right to privacy in the doctor's office, they're more akin to Gestapo than Libertarians.
The objective of the Free Staters is not merely to divest us of personal freedoms, but to divest us of our nation. They've relocated to New Hampshire to become a force in state government, their ultimate goal being secession from the United States. I recollect this being attempted once before.
Trying until recently to downplay the secession idea, now they're ready to activate the plan. This past week CACR 32 came before The House State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee. Sponsored by Rep. Mike Sylvia the proposed amendment reads in part, "The state peaceably declares independence from the United States and proceeds as a sovereign nation."
Friday, the committee voted to recommend CACR 32 inexpedient to legislate. Hopefully the legislature will vote to adopt the recommendation, but the writing is on the wall. This is merely the beginning.
State Rep. Israel Piedra found the committee discussion “eye-opening and very troubling ... Some Republican members were more concerned with whether secession ... could be successfully implemented than with the concept itself." According to Piedra, committee chair Al Baldasaro "agreed with the concept of secession and lamented that a sufficient plan does not currently exist to carry it out." Yikes!
Sylvia noted that the hearing was packed with people supporting the amendment. Not a huge surprise. Free Staters band together to attend and influence any meeting in which their interests stand to be promoted. Sylvia said, "some may consider it a laughable question." It's preposterous, but it's anything but laughable. Rather it's insidious and dangerous, and it further imperils our Republic as democracy is under siege not only in N.H. but throughout the country.
Here's a window into Mike Sylvia's character. The Laconia Daily Sun quoted a discussion of his secession strategies. "This is not my feeling, but you know the atmosphere out there is that those dirty Mexicans or Guatemalans or whatever are coming across the border bringing in COVID with them...It’s a bit of nonsense, but that is a genuine mood that is out there, and whether or not it’s true...if we could take advantage of it, why wouldn't we?" Ummmm....for starters, how about decency?
The idea of secession is taking hold. #NationalDivorce was "trending" on Twitter in December. As a victim of divorce I can assure everyone that you don't want the United States of America as your respondent. Have New Hampshire Republicans thought this through? In a good year federal funding contributes to a third of the New Hampshire state budget. Add COVID to the mix and this is upped significantly.
Rep. Tim Horrigan called the secession movement “Un-American” pointing out that it defies the oath of office. Every elected official upon their swearing in is required to take the oath, a catchy little ditty that goes: "I, ____, solemnly swear, that I will bear faith and true allegiance to the United States of America and the state of New Hampshire, and will support the constitution thereof."
In conclusion, if it looks like an insurrectionist, swims like an insurrectionist and quacks like an insurrectionist, it's probably a Free Stater.
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
