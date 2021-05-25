The past week afforded some interesting tidbits upon which to reflect. I’ve summarized a few of the items that caught my attention.
Sometimes I’m inclined to check my pulse just to make sure I’m still alive. Such is the case when I agree with Bill Marvel as I found myself doing last week. In this case, it was necessary to extract a nugget from the litany of Democrat-bashing in which it was mired. “New Hampshire Democrats’ scam of securing the votes of out-of-state college students offered a ... local example of election chicanery.” I’d have worded it differently, eliminating some of the more inflammatory nouns. But that’s just me.
Bill is, however, on point with the issue of non-resident college students voting in New Hampshire. Or, for that matter, anyone who has not declared residency. I’d offer that the message might be more effectively delivered without the barrage of missiles launched at Rep. Anita Burroughs. Personal attacks are untoward. Unless they’re aimed at targets such as Donald Trump and his merry band of crooks, cronies and puppets. It’s also perfectly fine to attack that boob Tucker Carlson.
I hardly stand to benefit from out-of-state college students not voting in New Hampshire. Quite the opposite. I’m all about seating progressives in government, and nowhere more so than in New Hampshire, whose Legislature has been abducted by the Free Staters. These are the folks giving libertarianism a bad name.
When I was in college, I never questioned having to vote absentee. Voters should be required to vote in their state of residence, i.e., the state in which they hold a driver’s license or a state-issued ID. This doesn’t suppress voting as anyone can become a resident should they opt to do so. Others committed to participating in the electoral process can certainly go the extra two steps of requesting an absentee ballot and buying a stamp.
Allowing non-residents to vote smacks of gerrymandering. Still, fair is fair, and there needs to be stops put in place to curb partisan redistricting efforts. In January, New Hampshire Republican Party chair Stephen Stepanek “guaranteed” electing a Republican to the U.S. House in 2022 via redistricting. If it’s determined that redistricting is warranted, non-partisan computer-generated redistricting needs to be mandated to put an end to this nonsense.
Let’s move along to more wild and crazy news from last week. Jackson has renamed itself. Well, not exactly. Jackson has swapped out its namesake for a more palatable Jackson, the replacement being a presumably non-controversial geologist. This “new” Jackson is Charles Jackson. Hopefully there won’t be any confusion with serial killer Charles Jackson, aka the East Bay Slayer.
Hmm ... Might the search for a better Jackson recommence? I used to live in Jackson, and there’s a notch named after me. I have a dog named Jackson. Why not rename the town after him? AND he’s black. Talk about a win-win!
Is it just me, or does the Jackson renaming have tinges of the embarrassing Maricopa County recount? (This might not be readily apparent, but that’s why you have me.) Disappointing elections, towns named after less than stellar presidents ... Some things simply need to be made peace with and risen above. Just ask my son Adolf.
Similarities between Windham, N.H., and Maricopa are more evident. Mind numbingly so. Last week Windham’s election audit had to be performed at the National Guard facility in Pembroke for safety reasons after a group of rabid Trumpers stormed their town meeting demanding to select their own auditor. The MAGAs were helmed by the snakelike Corey Lewandowski who calls Windham home. (My apologies to snakes for that comparison!)
Protesters were demanding their very own Cyber Ninja-style recount. The culprits appear to have been four voting machines, supposedly with no ties to Hugo Chavez, but give it time. While last week’s recount didn’t alter the results, it did change the tally. Gov. Sununu called this an “isolated incident” and declared New Hampshire elections “safe, secure and reliable.”
It seems Corey and company prefer to abide by the words of a raving lunatic who since November has been hell-bent on advancing his cockamamie narrative of a rigged election. “Everybody knows it.” It’s the Corey Lewandowskis who well know otherwise, and yet are recklessly fronting mobs outfitted in God, Guns & Trump T-shirts. We saw how that turned out on Jan. 6.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
