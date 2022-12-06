I cannot express how badly I wish I was not writing this column. I had another topic in mind, but then learned of the incomprehensible tragedy in Jackson that has rocked the valley. I don’t need to regurgitate the story. Suffice it to say a beautiful, gifted and very much loved young woman, Esmae Doucette, was shot and killed and her boyfriend has been charged.
The entire Mount Washington Valley and beyond has been deeply affected by this act of violence, so shocking and senseless beyond words. As a community we are heartbroken. Losing a child is horrific. Losing a child to random violence ups the ante. But losing a child to domestic violence is unparalleled.
Domestic violence takes an ugly toll. Make no mistake, this is not love, although it passes itself off as such at the start. This is about control, and these are dangerous predators. Those so entangled remain in the abuser’s grasp initially out of love and the errant belief the seemingly remorseful perpetrator will change. Later, they often stay out of fear. When abusers sense they’re losing control of their victims, the level of violence escalates dramatically as they lose all control of themselves. I don’t pretend to know the first thing about this relationship or what precipitated the shooting. I do know Brandon Mitchell’s loss of control has reverberated through the valley.
Starting Point is so vital to this community with its skilled, compassionate and dedicated advocates. Starting Point’s Deb Weinstein, Raetha Stoddard and Penny Frechette were in Jackson Monday evening to help grief-stricken and otherwise impacted community members grappling with this tragedy, and they will continue to be involved and available.
The 2022 findings from the World Population Review estimate that 34 percent of women in New Hampshire have been on the receiving end of domestic violence. For Maine that number is 39 percent. The percentages for male victims are similar — 34 percent of men in New Hampshire and 33 percent in Maine. I find these numbers staggering, and wonder that a national crisis of this scale doesn’t warrant immediate intervention at the highest levels. We as a society are obviously doing something very wrong.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office issued a statement over the weekend that read in part, “Mr. Mitchell is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of Ms. Doucette under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life ...” Extreme indifference to the value of human life. How does one get to that place? How can anyone be so indifferent as to extinguish the life of another? And another with whom he had a relationship and shared a domicile? The statement ends with the prescribed, “The charges and allegations against Mr. Mitchell are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.” Not by me he isn’t, and not, I’d imagine, by many. Certainly not by Esmae’s traumatized and devastated family.
I have the good fortune to know the Doucettes, having met them soon after moving to Jackson, and I have from that time held them in the highest regard. Their oldest daughter was in school with my children, and Esmae was an infant. Esmé is the titular character of my all-time favorite short story by J.D. Salinger, and I was so charmed that this darling bundle shared her beautiful name with Salinger’s heroine.
With two children enrolled in the Jackson Grammar School, I maintained a presence, volunteering in the classroom and on the soccer field. Sean and Heath were two of the parents who were similarly involved, Sean more actively because ... well, because Heath was always either pregnant and/or toting infants and chasing toddlers. The large Victorian house they bought had before them belonged to the Lodis, who had filled it with four children. The Doucettes saw the Lodis’ four and raised them two. When all was said and done, they had five girls and one boy.
What struck me about Sean and Heath was not merely their prolificacy, but how kind and generous and uniquely gentle they were. I can’t begin to reconcile how a tragedy of this magnitude can have befallen these lovely people. The family issued a statement calling this “an unfathomable loss,” and it truly is. They describe Esmae as “full of warmth and generosity.” How could she have been otherwise? Now a family is left shattered, and our community is forever altered by this loss of innocence.
