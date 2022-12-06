I cannot express how badly I wish I was not writing this column. I had another topic in mind, but then learned of the incomprehensible tragedy in Jackson that has rocked the valley. I don’t need to regurgitate the story. Suffice it to say a beautiful, gifted and very much loved young woman, Esmae Doucette, was shot and killed and her boyfriend has been charged.

The entire Mount Washington Valley and beyond has been deeply affected by this act of violence, so shocking and senseless beyond words. As a community we are heartbroken. Losing a child is horrific. Losing a child to random violence ups the ante. But losing a child to domestic violence is unparalleled.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.