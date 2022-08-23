Greetings from Brown Town. I first heard this nickname when my son, who attended Fryeburg Academy for a portion of his high school career, used it with friends in a derogatory manner.
At the time, I discouraged it as best I could, but as anyone who has ever parented high schoolers knows, they are blessed with exquisite sophistication and wisdom while we are blithering idiots and the bane of their existence. It is truly the burden of high schoolers to have to tolerate our spectacular stupidity.
Fast forward to now when I fully embrace the term Brown Town and wear it with pride! Plus, I’m turned on by all things linguistic, and it’s a fine rhyme.
Nowhere in town is the Brown Town moniker as apt as at my abode, surrounded as it is by nary a blade of grass. Rather, my yard has gone from a sand and gravel pit to a far deeper shade of brown as it was just top-coated with loam in preparation for planting.
Over the weekend, I bought a number of plants and Cooper, the Redbone coonhound, has been especially helpful in identifying where each should go and digging the holes, no doubt saving me hours upon hours of manual labor.
As much as I love gardens and lush greenery, anyone who knows me knows that I am hardly gifted with a green thumb. I will be lucky, with an assist from Cooper, to keep these plants alive until they are well established and impervious to my neglect and Cooper’s attentions.
I’m a fixture at local farms and farmers markets primarily because any vegetable or fruit I’ve ever planted has fallen victim to critters, from chipmunks to groundhogs the likes of which, as anyone who knows me knows, I have no intention of eradicating. I’m a sharer. And so for summer produce I rely on the local markets along with the kindness (read pity) of friends.
As an aside, I must take the Mennonite-owned and operated Brownfield Market, which I ordinarily love, to task. Yesterday, they were selling kittens. Do you have any idea the resolve it took for me to leave bearing only corn, tomatoes and zucchini? Like the Sirens to Odysseus, the last three kittens were beckoning to me with, luring me with their fateful song.
As anyone who knows me knows, I’d not have taken home one. I’d have taken the three. I’m throwing earplugs (and blinders) in my purse as a precaution.
My goal this summer — and thus far I’ve been remarkably successful in achieving it — has been to avoid local supermarkets at all costs, and with them the newly exorbitant prices for an often substandard product. The real bonus has been ducking the North Conway strip and its worsening (who knew this was even possible?) summer traffic. I’ve instead reserved shopping for supermarket basics for when I’m in Portland and I can go to the far more interesting and often less expensive Trader Joe’s.
My husband has had periods of palpable anxiety over the course of the summer, and several times per week asks if I want him to pick up anything at Hannaford. “Nope!” Truth be told, his nervousness is not unwarranted, and as anyone who knows me knows, I have an established track record of starving friends and family. (Some simply get lightheaded without complaining, but there are those who get downright cranky.)
To clarify, I don’t starve people intentionally. Basically, I don’t eat when there are more interesting things to do. My best friend Cheryl leaves nothing to chance. She packs a cooler for self-preservation whenever we go anywhere together.
But back to my new slice of heaven-to-be and my planting endeavors, I believe Crystal Gayle said it best when she crooned, “Don’t it turn my Brown Town green.” At least I think that’s how it goes. The memory ain’t what it used to be. Perhaps next summer I’ll try my hand once again at raising a few vegetables.
Any such venture has futility written all over it, but the effort is certainly warranted if it helps me steer clear of a crate of adorable kittens at the entry to the Brownfield Market. Had we been more settled, I’m quite certain I’d be chasing a trio of mischievous kittens up, over, and around four dogs in a small apartment.
