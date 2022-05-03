"I'm going to die tonight." It's not every day somebody utters these words. How does one respond? Ordinarily by calling the National Suicide Hotline. Immediately! But this particular instance necessitated a different approach. These were the words of an oft-addled 93-year-old determined to have agency over her demise. "It's time, and I'm ready." As if declaring it will make it so. My mother is nothing if not a planner.
I'd spoken with her only that morning and her attitude had been quite different. "Mom, Scott and I are coming to visit Mother's Day weekend. I thought you were looking forward to that."
She gave this careful consideration. "Do you want me to wait until then?"
At this point her caregiver Francisco (a candidate for canonization if ever there was one) grabbed the phone. These days FaceTime works much better with my mother than ordinary phone calls, and so I got to see as well as hear the toll the evening had taken on him. He looked far worse than she did. He took me into the next room to discuss this latest development.
I'd learned about it first from my brother who'd spent the afternoon and evening with our mother. He reported that she'd seemed in good spirits, if tired.
It wasn't until my brother had driven the hour plus back to his apartment that she formulated this new plan. He'd have stayed overnight if he'd had any indication, rather than leaving poor Francisco alone with the situation. Then again, nothing about the woman has ever suggested she has any intention of going quietly into the night.
The family have all been in close contact with her hospice nurse, and there's no question my mother has taken a turn and her tenure on this earth is expiring. Yet, as she's managed to assert control over everything and everyone in her life, so she intends to do over her death. Last I checked, this is not a matter that can be determined by a mere decision, regardless of how resolute. Then again, I don't put anything past a woman of her fortitude.
I called her the following morning. She was eating her Cream of Wheat, a daily ritual, and there was no indication she recalled the conversation of the night before. Then again, she was extremely focused on the bowl in front of her, and preferred her breakfast to my company.
A short time ago my mother decided she wasn't 93, but rather 100. She's been telling this to all who cross her threshold, and correcting her causes such disappointment anyone who does so immediately regrets it. She's taken great pride in her continued existence as she's defied all odds. She's been determined to live to 100, and she's now willed it to be. Her centenarian aspirations realized, she is now free to exit on her terms.
On another note: Regarding last week's column, not every reader took it as tongue in cheek, and so a clarification is in order. Suffice it to say that Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are not garnering news and opinion pieces from The Conway Daily Sun (although certainly they ought to be.) Perhaps things have changed over the past week as I did send the aforementioned column to their "people." I've had no response, but I'm envisioning two possible scenarios. They're now either avid readers or they're filing a lawsuit.
Here's the real story. I tried (oh, how I tried!) to leave the celebrity couple to dine in peace, and in any other case I'd have been able to do so. When Linda Hamilton was filming in Jackson and moved in next door to me, I played it cool. She introduced herself, but I was busy with young children and she was busy with movie star stuff.
Then again, there was the time in college when I stalked Dorothy Hamel through the aisles of a CVS. Admittedly not my finest moment.
My kids are now grown, and this was Mika and Joe. I'm a tremendous fan as is my husband, and I had to get a picture for him. He called immediately, impressed that I'd been able to Photoshop myself between them. (I did no such thing, if only because I wouldn't know how.) They were wonderful, and I couldn't have imagined a more gracious response to such an invasive interruption.
Lastly, it was suggested by a reader that for the real news I watch "FOX and Friends." To that I say the music is not nearly as good.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.