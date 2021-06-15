In 1984, I was living in Los Angeles and working at Bon Appétit magazine. One morning, our IBM Selectrics were whisked away and replaced with computers. I was no fool. I wouldn't be rushing in and investing countless hours in an attempt to master this fly-by-night piece of equipment. I'd never bought into 8-tracks or Betamax, and I wasn't buying into this.
I was on the editorial staff of the magazine and wrote a column called "Too Busy to Cook." The Selectric accelerated my production significantly. The gold standard in typewriters, it was a dream machine with keyboard action that facilitated a typing speed akin to the speed of light.
It's 2021, and I've determined that computers are not a fad. Of course, I've been using one for many years now, although I balk at technological "improvements" that require me to update my skills.
I was told a few years ago by a successful author that in order to build readership and credibility as a writer and to advance my career, an online presence was essential, meaning a website and the requisite blog. There are a great many things I don't hesitate to dive into, often with abandon, but technology is not one of these.
I was given this tip several years ago, and I'm only now embracing it, albeit reluctantly. I've retained a website designer who is patiently holding my hand through the process. (Hey, she has a mother!)
A website designer might not sound like a necessity, but believe me, it is. We've all seen a multitude of do-it-yourself websites, every one of them a cry for help. That someone is technologically savvy enough to launch a website does not mean he/she has the expertise or sensibility to create something visually appealing and professional.
Websites are much like hair. (This may seem like a reach, but stick with me.) A do-it-yourself website is like do-it-yourself hair color. Anyone who thinks that either of these is fooling anyone, please call me and I will set you straight.
Hair is important. I have friends who do their own. How do I know? Believe me, the world knows. I suffer guilt over this. If I'm a true friend, should I remain silent or should I offer an honest assessment? I truly love these people and I want to be kind and at the same time do right by them — not necessarily the same thing. I'm so conflicted!!!
I cannot overemphasize the importance of hair. I agree, this seems a little perverse. Still, I'm conditioned by a lifetime of buying into the barrage of unrealistic standards and expectations for women. Hook, line, sinker.
Early on in the pandemic, before New Hampshire and Maine closed down and two days before my hair appointment, I spiked a fever. I was sure I had COVID-19. Sadly, my health was not my primary concern. My first and foremost thought was, "I can't get my hair done"! If I ended up in a hospital on a ventilator, I didn't want any witnesses to my graying roots!
Thankfully, I didn't have to forego my hair appointment. I'd had the shingles vaccination the day before. (Prior to COVID, I couldn't fathom anything worse than shingles!) A call to my doctor's office allayed my COVID fears. It was a classic reaction to Shingrix, about which a "heads up" might have been nice. My fever dissipated along with my alarm.
Please note this hair discussion is strictly for the girls. They know this. I need to be sure you fellas aren't taking my sound advice as if it's meant for you. Wrong or right, we operate by different rules that by now are likely DNA-embedded. I didn't set the standards, but I abide by them.
Guys, to clarify, under no circumstances are you to color your hair. Or alter it in any way, should it be graying or thinning. Do NOT color, do NOT comb over, and do NOT, under any circumstances, think a hairpiece is OK. It most definitely is not! I'm here to tell you what your wives and your friends can't bring themselves to, so don't shoot the messenger. Women who color their own hair are quietly pitied. Men wearing toupées are ridiculed. Don't go down this road!
Boys, in all seriousness, grab a Flowbee and call it good. And thank your lucky stars your lives are this simple.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
