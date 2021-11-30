I’ve never met Ray Gilmore Jr. I know his father, Ray Sr. We met while Ray Jr. was stationed in Afghanistan. While my children were in school, home and tucked safely in their beds every night, I lay awake wondering how a parent functioned knowing that their child’s life was on the line at every turn. Fast forward to the current political landscape in which Ray Jr. is entrenched. What I know is what I’ve read by and about him, which of late has been considerable.
Ray is a Republican — the old-fashioned, common sense, fiscally conservative and ethical kind, i.e., a relic of a time not so long ago before the party nosedived into moral bankruptcy. To stay true to your values while wearing the “Republican” label isn’t easy. He’s living proof that there are still fine people affiliated with the party. Would that they could salvage the remnants of a deserving political faction.
Ray impressed me initially because of his reverence and support for his wife and four daughters. He has a profound respect for women and women’s issues, and for this among other ethical positions, I’m signing on as a Gilmore Girl.
Ray’s foray into the political arena was in his campaign to unseat Anita Burroughs — in my mind an unfortunate choice. Whether or not you agree with her positions, there’s nobody who has poured themselves more into working so tirelessly for her/his constituency in Concord. I hope for all of us that Ray finds success in the political arena, and that in selecting his next race he considers who is working hard and making a difference and who is less effective in advancing this community’s interests.
Ray had three main messages conveyed via Ballotpedia. The first was “I believe that it is my duty to serve the people, not political ideologies.” The second was “I treat all people as they should be treated; not just the ones who look like me or vote like me.” And finally, “I have never been one to bow to peer pressure or party influence ...”
For holding fast to traditional Republican values, Ray is under fire not by Dems but by the stuck-in-high-school MWV Republicans who have used classic schoolyard bully tactics of peer pressure and ostracism. Ray has handled this shameless behavior with aplomb, aka as the adult in the room.
Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee members worship at the feet of their golden (well, more orange) idol. Ray understands that Donald Trump is a vile human being, and the blind worship of such a boorish buffoon is mind-boggling. Then again, consider the players. We’re hardly dealing with the Mensa set!
Ray, I offer special congratulations on being Dayzed! You haven’t arrived until you’ve been blasted by a bizarrely incoherent off-the-rails rant in the Daily Sun by Conway’s Larry Day. Welcome to the club! Apparently I crossed a line when I referred to Tucker Carlson as a boob. I framed my Dayzing and it hangs proudly on my wall.
But let’s turn to another local Larry more worthy of our attention. Larry Garland has been a tremendous community asset, working tirelessly for years to see phase one of the Mount Washington Valley Rec Path to fruition.
This week’s TeleTalk asked, “What would you like to see added or changed at the Mountain Valley Mall?” Garland responded with perspective and genuine caring for the future of this community. He responded as the town of Conway ought to have responded every time an opportunity for improvement and preservation of character has arisen over many years. Garland has what the town and its elected officials need — an ability to see the big picture and long-term benefits for the community rather than the short-term capitalization on increasing the tax base to the ultimate detriment of those of us who live here.
He said, “I would like to see a pedestrian-friendly landscape where shoppers can easily and safely walk between the various buildings and establishments without having to engage in “open field” navigation through expansive parking lots ... Landscaped walkways with clearly marked crosswalks and signage ... (to) incentivize walking.” He’d also like to see the new owners collaborate with abutters and the town to create a network of walkable pathways between their properties and the soon-to-be-built Rec Path trailhead.
I’d actually lost all hope for reclaiming Conway’s many assets, but Larry has restored my faith. Yet another with enough conviction to make a difference.
Jonna Carter lives in Deep South Conway?
