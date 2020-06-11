Most members of law enforcement are dedicated, skilled and compassionate individuals committed to protecting the communities they serve. As a former emergency physician, I relied on law enforcement professionals over a 30-year period to protect the patients, staff and public from those few individuals who could not or would not control their personal conduct and placed others at risk.
The recent homicide of George Floyd has cast a painfully sharp light on the few police who cast a national shadow on the law enforcement profession which is so necessary to our well-being and safety as a nation.
What is the scope of the problem and what can law enforcement and our nation do together to rectify it?
According to the Department of Justice, approximately 2,000-4,000 law-enforcement officers charged annually with some kind of criminal offense nationally. While most of these constitute "police misconduct," such as falsification of evidence or false imprisonment, unwarranted searches/seizures etc., a small number include use of inappropriate force or deadly force such as the Floyd case.
The challenge is not that these individuals exist, as they do in every other industry, but that there is a historic "blue wall of silence" that forbids loyal officers from exposing fellow officers that they either know cannot meet the rigorous demands of their profession.
What do expert criminologists believe are potentially effective solutions for this long-standing issue?
• Public acknowledgment of the problem. Several police chiefs across the national have denounced the Floyd killing as not reflective of the values of law enforcement and requested that their squads kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in public acknowledgment of what Derek Chauvin did so publicly to George Floyd.
• Training in racial bias. A number of startling studies (e.g. The Guardian’s “The Counted Project”) demonstrate that blacks are more than twice as likely to be shot and killed by police, independent of location, number of crimes or type of crime.
• Avoid situations that may lead to lethal force. Studies in metropolitan and suburban areas have shown that if police utilize coordinated backup strategies to apprehend suspects rather than the traditional solo stop/frisk and/or chase scenarios, there is far less use of force as coordinated plans can be utilized (as opposed to the heat of the battle responses) to defuse the situation.
• Require body cams and real-time documentation. Part of the "code of silence" is the alteration or even falsification of events that occur. A problem cannot be faced if it cannot be documented and honestly assessed.
• Eliminate destructive incentives. When the police department in Ferguson, Mo., was investigated by the FBI, it was discovered that police were rewarded for ticketing and arresting members of minority groups as a source of potential revenue for the department.
• Focus on the "vital few": Studies show that the majority of chaos and violence is perpetrated by a small number of violent individuals. For instance, in many cities, only 3.5 city blocks are responsible for 50-75 percent of all violent crimes. This is called "hot-spot" policing and has been extremely successful in many cities such as Boston where serious crime fell by 79 percent in the 1990s utilizing this approach. This also diminishes racial profiling where effective profiling can be aimed at those few individuals who are responsible for instigating violent acts.
• Accountability. As in other professions, the best accountability comes from within and not that imposed by politicians, the judiciary or even society at large. It is vitally important that law enforcement polices itself to ensure that individuals who cannot do the work are screened out through rigorous screening, training and performance assessments so that they cannot adversely impact the integrity of the majority.
• Higher standards and better pay. This is probably the most important recommendation. It is time to treat law enforcement as other professions such as health care, business and the law, and raise expectations around training, performance, professional conduct and accountability, which means higher pay to attract quality individuals.
Strong law enforcement is vital to our well-being as a nation. We must invest critical resources and expertise to support the men and women who serve us and who have within their power placing the interests of their communities and professional values above even their loyalty to colleagues, so that the blue wall can be laid to rest once and for all.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
