On Jan. 1, 1999, a little old lady left Pasadena for a trip to Washington. On foot.
That charismatic little old lady was Doris “Granny D” Haddock, from the small town of Dublin, N.H., as fierce a defender of democracy as any the Granite State ever produced.
An activist all her life, she learned how corporations and the wealthy were funneling millions of dollars into political campaigns through the back door called “soft money.” She was determined to do something about it, and she understood very well the value of publicity to a cause.
One day, she announced to her son, Jim, that she was going to walk across America telling people about the need for campaign finance reform. And so she did.
Averaging 10 miles a day, Granny D walked 3,200 miles, celebrating her 89th and 90th birthdays along the way. On her journey, she walked with senators and congressmen, with writers and journalists, with Jim and friends from back home, and with lots of just plain folks, many of whom opened their homes to her for a good meal and a bed for the night.
She walked across the Mojave Desert. She walked across Texas. She crossed the Appalachian Mountains in the worst snowstorm in 40 years and traveled the last 180 miles to Washington on cross-country skis.
Granny D — who died March 9, 2010 — spoke often and eloquently of the need to free our country from the grip of corporations and the wealthy on campaigns and public policy. She spoke in town halls and schools and churches and at least one rodeo. She spoke to youth groups and Rotary clubs and to activists and businessmen alike. In Little Rock, she spoke from a church pulpit where Dr. Martin Luther King had preached, and in Memphis she spoke from the balcony where he died. She spoke at Arlington National Cemetery before finishing her long journey on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
Granny D returned to Washington for another heroic walk in March 2001. Sens. John McCain and Russ Feingold had introduced a bill to outlaw soft money, and Sen. Mitch McConnell vowed to defeat it. Granny D felt she needed to do something more dramatic than stand on a picket line. And so she did.
As debate over McCain-Feingold raged, she walked around the Capitol 24 hours a day, in a cold rain, for four days. On the fourth day, McCain asked her to interrupt her walk and sit in the gallery as the final vote took place. She watched as, after final arguments, the bill passed.
In addition to the indelible memories and stirring speeches, Granny D left a lasting legacy for New Hampshire. She brought together several public interest groups to form the Coalition for Open Democracy. Known today simply as Open Democracy, this organization promotes transparency in all aspects of government.
In 2013, when citizens of Conway passed a resolution calling for an amendment to clarify that the Constitution of the United States applies only to people, COD began a statewide campaign using the Conway resolution as a model. More than 100 towns passed similar resolutions, and in 2019, New Hampshire became the 20th state to call on Congress for a constitutional amendment.
Granny D had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor. One day, when a friend, Ruth Myer, was visiting, they happened to look at a poster that featured the Coalition for Open Democracy. Knowing that a fellow named Dick Pollock had recently joined the leadership of that organization, Granny D remarked “another name like that and the public will think we’re just a fishy group, Haddock, COD and now a Pollock!”
Granny D had a deep reverence for those who, in Lincoln’s words, had given “the last full measure of devotion.” From the steps of the Capitol on Feb. 29, 2000, she said, “This morning we began our walk among the graves of Arlington so that those spirits, some of whom may be old friends, might join us today and we might ask of them now: Did you, brave spirits give your lives for a government where we might stand together as free and equal citizens, or did you give your lives so that laws might be bought and sold to the highest bidder, turning this temple of our Fair Republic into a bawdy house where anything and everything is done for a price? We hear your answers in the wind.”
Joe Bagshaw, retired professor of molecular biology, lives in Center Conway with his wife and assorted wildlife.
