There has been an increasing interest in natural or green burial. As noted in The Conway Daily Sun last Saturday, I have had the pleasure of mentoring Anya Nicoll, a Freedom high school senior who recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her work advocating for natural burial.
Natural burial is when you are buried without being embalmed, using a simple casket or shroud and without a concrete vault. Natural burial avoids environmental degradation due to the leaching of embalming chemicals into the environment, consumes far fewer resources than traditional burial or cremation and is much less expensive than either. Conservation lands can provide a great venue for natural burial, supporting preservation of the lands and looking more like a park than a cemetery.
It is odd to call burial of an embalmed body in a casket in a cement vault “traditional.” Embalming became more common in the mid-19th century to allow viewing of the body and embalmers do a very good cosmetic job if that is desired. Embalming is not done in most of the world and is forbidden in Judaism and Islam.
Embalming is not necessary from a public health point of view. Embalming a person who died from HIV or tuberculosis potentially exposes to disease the embalmer who is entering body cavities and handling blood and tissues. Those viewing the body are not at risk. Respiratory diseases, including COVID, are not likely to be transmitted from a dead body as it does not breathe.
Refrigeration can take the place of embalming if preservation is needed due to a delay in viewing or burial. Refrigeration is very effective at stopping decomposition as we all note every day with food in our refrigerators.
Anya approached me last summer expressing her interest in natural burial, a long-standing interest of mine. It seemed like a good time to devote some of my attention to death-care in addition to health care as a state representative.
I reached out to Julie Lanoie, a local advocate for natural burial and founding member of the New Hampshire Funeral Resources Education and Advocacy group (nhfuneral.org). She connected me with the executive director of the group. A Zoom call identified the existence of a confusing embalming statute.
Secondly, though natural burial is not prohibited by state law, many cemeteries do not allow it due to custom. Anya’s work became a two-pronged effort involving advocacy with local cemetery trustees and addressing embalming legislatively.
We only have one embalming statute, RSA 325:40-a, which states: “No dead human body shall be exposed to the public for a period in excess of 24 hours unless said body is properly embalmed.” This is prone to misinterpretation by funeral professionals and lay people alike, suggesting that embalming is required when it is not.
Strictly speaking, the 24-hour limit refers to the number of hours of viewing, not the elapsed time from death. Even the article in the Sun misinterpreted it. Last fall I submitted a bill, HB 1320, to repeal the statute. It was opposed by the NH Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association.
The bill passed the House but the Senate Health and Human Services Committee wanted a compromise. I worked with the natural burial advocates and the funeral directors to craft a compromise stating that if final disposition of the body has not occurred within 48 hours after the funeral home obtains custody of the body that the body must be embalmed or maintained at less than 40 degrees F or encased in a closed container with methods to prevent leakage. This expands the choices to options other than embalming. Embalming will still be an option. Funeral directors will be able to market the choices of embalming or not embalming. HB 1320 will give people a choice unfettered by an outdated and confusing statute.
On the local advocacy front, Anya and I are working to develop an educational program on natural burial in Freedom for the public and Freedom cemetery trustees to push for acceptance at the town level. In her testimony before the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs committee in January, Anya related the conversation she had with one of our elderly Jewish Freedom residents who is desirous of a natural burial who said “the sooner I am pushing up daisies, the better.”
As Lanoie noted, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a conservation cemetery in our area, where we can be buried naturally in a woodland or meadow, where we don’t need to be a landowner to do so, where our loved ones can walk the dog, or hike and picnic, and continue their relationship with us on living land after we are gone, and that our choice to do so supports preservation of the land itself?”
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.