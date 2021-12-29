When considering vaccine mandates, we constantly hear from extreme right-wing libertarians that people should have the liberty to make their own decisions about masking and vaccinations, noting that people should be responsible for making their own decisions.
Does liberty exist in a vacuum? Perhaps it does if you do not interact in society. But as we come together in society, there is a social contract to respect the liberty of others as well. Part 1, Article 3 of the New Hampshire Constitution says “When men (sic) enter into a state of society, they surrender up some of their natural rights to that society, in order to ensure the protection of others.” For example, to protect others you do not have the liberty to drive after consuming alcohol excessively.
Libertarians make a compelling argument when they speak about a right to bodily integrity with regard to having something injected into their body.
How do we balance that concern against the need to protect the population from COVID? A reasonable compromise is to exclude people who refuse vaccination from certain employment and aspects of social interaction in which there is a risk of transmission, such as entering a bar, restaurant, club or gym.
A person can choose to refuse to take a vaccine as long as they do not endanger others with their choice by interacting with them. Libertarians state that this will create vaccine apartheid, with the unvaccinated relegated to second-class status. This is not a good analogy as the unvaccinated person can choose to enter the other group by getting vaccinated.
Last month, the GOP right-wingers passed out of committee a bill banning all New Hampshire entities — including businesses — from mandating COVID vaccines. This bill was opposed by the Business and Industry Association, the N.H. Medical Society, the N.H. Hospital Association and others, to no avail.
It is odd that libertarians wish to restrict the liberty of businesses and organizations from imposing vaccine mandates. Employers should have the liberty to require vaccinations or masks to protect their employees, just as they may mandate wearing a hard hat on a job site. Besides being good for employees, such mandates are good for the business, saving it money, as it is easier to maintain staffing if your workforce is not sick.
Vaccine mandates in the health-care setting are crucial. Since hospitals and long-term care facilities care for vulnerable individuals, they must do everything they can to maintain safety. That includes a reasonable expectation of a patient or resident not to face unnecessary exposure to an infectious respiratory disease from the health-care worker caring for them.
Many Republicans, including Gov. Chris Sununu, have expressed concern over the ability to staff health-care facilities if a vaccine mandate is imposed, claiming that employees will quit rather than be vaccinated.
However, the health-care worker shortage has been an issue long before vaccine mandates, with many factors contributing. Training is long and expensive, pay is low, working conditions are difficult, and the cost of housing can be a barrier. Burnout and frustration of health-care providers, who find it demoralizing to continue to treat severe COVID disease in people who refused to take the basic precaution of getting vaccinated, are leading to early retirement.
Mandates imposed by health-care institutions, businesses and the military have not caused an exodus of workers, but instead, increased vaccination rates, some as high as 98 percent, precisely the intended outcome.
Another contradictory feature in the libertarians' approach to COVID is their failure to take responsibility for their decisions. The insistence of a minority of individuals not to get vaccinated is contributing to prolongation of the pandemic, long-term economic problems, and hospitals and ICUs filled to capacity mostly with unvaccinated patients. Full hospitals and ICUs prevent the timely treatment of individuals with emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes and motor vehicle accidents.
In New Hampshire, the charge for each COVID hospitalization averages $256,069 for a complex case and $62,621 for a non-complex case, excess costs of which will be passed on to all of us in increased premiums and taxes.
To cover increased health-care costs caused by the unvaccinated, some business are imposing surcharges on health-care insurance for their unvaccinated employees. Over the summer, I worked with other physicians in the Legislature to find a way to make the unvaccinated responsible for the financial burden they are imposing. I am co-sponsoring SB 319, which will allow health insurers to offer a wellness financial incentive to vaccinated policy holders.
The libertarians' preoccupation with liberty seems to be only for their liberty to impose their will on others such as businesses that wish to protect their workers and the public who want to do the right thing. It’s all about their selfish liberties and not anybody else’s.
The virus, not each other, is our enemy. In opposing vaccine mandates, a vocal minority has decided to side with the virus, fostering its spread and growth, overtaxing our health-care system and intentionally endangering the majority of people who would like to see control of the pandemic to give them their best chance at life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It is time for these so-called patriots to recognize the liberties of others and our social contract with one another.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk is a Democrat who lives in Freedom.
