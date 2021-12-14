I was astounded by a Bartlett resident’s comment at the Nov. 22 school board meeting (as quoted in The Conway Daily Sun) when he criticized Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini’s mask requirement and the adjournment of an earlier meeting, stating, “everybody scurries out, as if you were instantly going to catch a disease by being in the same room with people without a mask.” Well, duh, COVID is an infectious respiratory virus.
Infectious diseases are spread through contact with infectious agents such as viruses, bacteria or fungi. The body’s response after exposure depends on numerous factors such as general health and level of immunity.
There are many methods of transmission of infectious diseases. Common routes of infection are fecal-oral (cholera), contact with bodily fluids (HIV), vector-borne (Lyme), but many are airborne respiratory diseases, spread through the air in droplets or aerosols. COVID falls in the airborne respiratory category. The virus hitches a ride on the droplets and aerosols. Aerosols linger for a prolonged time in an enclosed space and can infect another person at a range of far over 6 feet.
At this point in the pandemic, if people do not understand that COVID is transmitted through the air, especially in indoor spaces, they have either not been paying attention or are simply denying facts.
Over the past year, in various columns, emails and message boards, I have tried to deal with disinformation through education. It has become clear to me that a number of people simply do not care to learn the facts. They find it inconvenient that the facts clash with their ideology and they will stick with their ideology and deny the facts.
On the Sandwich town message board, I have responded to a few purveyors of disinformation. One then engaged me individually by email with numerous articles. I was pleased to work with him to help him understand the science (so I thought). Over the course of a week, I spent about 12 hours researching articles and statements he sent and clarifying the flaws in the reasoning or the science.
It soon became clear that he did not wish to understand the science as he would never re-engage me in terms of trying to clarify a point or refute me. He would just throw other articles at me. I respectfully asked to cease our interaction as it was clearly not of value.
For those who have not noticed, our state is first in the nation for COVID cases. I much prefer the distinction of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary to first-in-the-nation in COVID cases. Our hospitals and ICUs are overwhelmed due to the high rate of COVID patient admissions in addition to the usual admissions for other problems. We are transferring patients out of state and there are long waits to be admitted.
Given our current level of disease incidence, a gathering the size of a school board meeting has about a 75 percent risk of at least one attendee being actively infected with COVID.
It is appropriate for Joe Lentini to require masks in an indoor meeting as masking is one of the layered mitigation strategies we can use to decrease the spread of COVID when people need to congregate for a prolonged time indoors. We need to apply all methods of mitigation (masking, distancing, improved ventilation) to slow the transmission of COVID and avoid further burdening our hospitals. Lentini is doing the best he can to keep attendees safe.
The continuing objections of a small group of parents to the appropriate request for them to wear a mask is not acceptable. They have made their point many times and their childish antics are not appreciated. Many of us have dealt with 2-year-olds and their obstinence and temper tantrums. It appears that these individuals have not moved beyond that phase of their life. We have heard them. We know they are not happy, but the school board has real work to do.
If I could be allowed to anthropomorphize the COVID virus for a moment — think about it from their point of view. If they hear that the decision has been made to not require masks at school board meetings they will be very happy as it will give them another opportunity for population growth. They will be high-fiveing their little spikes with one another, celebrating such an irresponsible decision.
Please let our dedicated school board members, especially Joe Lentini, do their job without harassment.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom. Columnist Jonna Carter will return next week.
