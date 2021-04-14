As more people become vaccinated, we hope to reach herd immunity, meaning that the percentage of people with immunity is sufficient to prevent an outbreak (increasing growth of the number of infected people). Immunity induced by vaccination or by infection combine to give the overall percentage of immunity. We do not know yet how long either immunity persists.
Reaching herd immunity is important to protect the small number of people with medical problems which preclude vaccination. Herd immunity does not mean a non-immune person cannot become ill from exposure to an infected person, but it means the non-immune person will be less likely to get infected since they will interact with fewer infected people.
This is all wrapped up in the R number (the reproduction number). The R number is the number of new cases expected to be caused by an infected person with no controls (masking, distancing, etc.) and no immunity in the population. R is usually high in respiratory infections, like measles, flu or COVID due to the ease of spreading respiratory droplets. If R is 1 then the number of new cases will grow — an outbreak.
If R is 2, a person infects two people who then each infect 2 more for a total of 4, then those 4 infect 2 each for a total of 8 and so on. Growth is by powers of 2 (2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, etc.) — exponential growth where the exponent is 2. Graphing the number of cases against time gives a rapidly rising curve.
Masks and social distancing are clearly demonstrated to lessen the chance of transmitting the virus, thereby decreasing R. Decreasing R will decrease the exponential growth of the infection, known as “flattening” the curve.
Natural infection or vaccination will decrease the R number as the virus will find fewer people to infect. With herd immunity, a new case in an area may infect a few people, but the virus will not find enough susceptible people to infect to cause an outbreak.
For highly contagious diseases like measles, R = 18 and requires about 95 percent of the population to be immune to prevent an outbreak. If the population has 95 percent immunity to measles, the introduction of a person infected with measles into the population may cause a few cases of disease amongst the 5% who are not vaccinated, but no outbreak. With lower immunization rates, like 80%, measles outbreaks can occur.
Each time a virus reproduces, mutations happen. Some mutations make the variant virus more transmissible. If a variant virus is more transmissible, the R will be greater, leading to it becoming the predominant virus in the population through natural selection.
Before variants emerged, the R number of COVID was about 4 in populations with no immunity and no controls in place (masking and distancing). Some new variants are more transmissible, meaning a higher R. We do not know what the target for herd immunity will be, but will likely be greater than the 60-70 percent previously thought.
The vaccination program is a race against time. The more time that the virus has to multiply, the more variants occur and the greater the chance of a more transmissible or lethal variant, or a variant able to evade the immune response. For that reason, it is important for as many people as possible to get vaccinated rapidly.
Until we reach herd immunity, the continued wearing of masks and distancing will help to decrease R, reducing the number of people infected, thereby lessening the chances of developing more transmissible or lethal variants.
Unfortunately, a number of states are loosening mask and distancing restrictions prematurely. Spring break in Florida was a perfect storm for virus spread and variant development as people from all over the country converged to party in close proximity without masks and then returned to their homes to infect others.
At one year, people are pleading “pandemic fatigue” as a reason to stop following CDC recommendations for masking and distancing. I am glad our parents did not get “war fatigue” in 1943. The privations they suffered, such as rationing of meat, sugar and gas, were far more than we have endured.
As inconvenient as mask wearing and distancing may be, following CDC guidelines and getting vaccinated as soon as possible are needed to shorten rather than prolong the pandemic. If you have concerns about the vaccine, call your medical provider.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.