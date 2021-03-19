Deal with it. That’s the message we’ve hearing about the proposed Viewpoint Hotel, a massive, 55-foot-tall project that would replace the 15-foot Intervale Motel and disrupt our daily lives, create noise and light pollution, crowd the already busy section of Route 16, and increase traffic and pedestrian safety risks.
Since learning of this proposal, we have worked together to deal with it — reasonably and productively.
Intervale is our home. Some of us were born and raised here, some of us made the choice to settle here, and some of us have maintained historic homes for generations. For many years, we have peacefully coexisted with local businesses, recreation associations and tourists who stop at the Scenic Vista to take in the majestic view.
To be clear, we understand the property in question will be developed. We are under no illusion that the Intervale Motel will reopen as the valley’s own version of the Rosebud Motel (from television's "Schitt's Creek") — although that would be a hoot.
However, the proposed Viewpoint Hotel project runs counter to the Master Plan that was developed collaboratively and adopted by the Town of Conway. It reflects our shared goal of preserving the unique character of the community and promoting responsible growth.
The Master Plan describes Intervale as the “Northern Gateway to the Village,” with many scenic views, and that while the buildings represent a variety of architectural styles, their scale is relatively consistent.
The plan states, “Further development should maintain this scale with a particular emphasis on building setbacks and heights in order not to obstruct scenic views.”
At 55 feet in height, the Viewpoint Hotel would tower above all other structures. And, unlike the existing structure, the plans show minimal setback from Route 16. Objectively speaking, it will create an imposing presence.
As neighbors, we would be directly impacted by this project. Our concerns center around safety, noise and light pollution, privacy, and the preservation of the small town character and spirit of our community.
Without proper mitigations to the Viewpoint, this 105-unit hotel would inevitably bring many more cars and trucks to the area, making Intervale Cross Road a major cut-through to town. Vehicles of all sizes would flow through, crowding out the pedestrians and bicyclists, and roaring past local schoolchildren waiting for the bus.
Turning left off Intervale Cross Road onto Route 16 (and vice versa) will only continue to worsen. And what will be the outcome of Viewpoint Hotel guests trying to cross Route 16 to reach the Scenic Vista on a stretch of road that has seen three fatalities in the past 10 years?
Last month, we formalized our concerns in a nuisance complaint in accordance with the town’s site plan review. We hope the Conway Planning Board will seriously consider it. There is a legal basis on which the planning board is empowered to act to mitigate the risks associated with this project.
Notably, the board recently sent developers back to the drawing board for a 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store proposed for a vacant parcel on North-South Road. They cited concerns about traffic, snow removal, building size and architectural appearance — right in line with the points made in our nuisance complaint.
Unlike the Tractor Supply project on North-South Road, however, the Viewpoint project is five times larger and proposed for a heavily residential neighborhood.
Planning and zoning boards exist to ensure the community takes a responsible and balanced approach to development. We, the neighbors, are simply asking for appropriate restrictions to be placed on the proposed development through the planning board’s process and consideration of the nuisance clause of our zoning ordinances.
On Thursday, March 25 , we will return to the planning board to highlight the ways the Viewpoint Hotel project, as proposed, is out of step with the neighborhood. With overdevelopment feeling more real and present than ever in the valley, we will highlight how our community can and should work with the developer to mitigate the negative issues associated with this project, align with the Master Plan, and find a reasonable solution for all.
Jeffrey Shutak of Intervale submitted this column on behalf of neighbors from Dinsmore Road, Neighbors Row, Mountain View Estates, Intervale Cross Road and Balcony Seat View.
