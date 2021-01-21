The pandemic that started in 2020 has transitioned into 2021. With colder weather and less opportunity to be outdoors, COVID-19 cases have spiked.
Given the continued high number of cases and people hospitalized, Gov. Sununu has extended his mask mandate until March 26.
The good news is that New Hampshire residents are starting to get vaccines. Due to better availability of the vaccines nationwide, Gov. Sununu recently announced that any resident 65 years or older will be eligible for the vaccine starting Jan. 26. To receive a vaccination, one must register at nh.gov/covid19 starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 22. For information and assistance, call 211. That help line is open for COVID-19 questions Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m-5 p.m.
Additionally, people under age 65 but with two or more health conditions will also be eligible Jan. 26 with the same registration on Friday. Those conditions may include cancer, kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, Down syndrome and compromised immune systems. For more information, go to vaccines.nh.gov.
People aged 50-64 as well as school and child care staff should be able to start receiving the vaccine in March.
It is against this backdrop that the Legislature opened the 2021 session. Organization Day is always the first Wednesday in December, and this proceeding was very different. The Senate met in a parking lot at the University of New Hampshire. Sen, Chuck Morse, who had served as Senate president until 2019, was re-elected unanimously, and rules were established during that session. The balance of December was dedicated to formation of committees and introducing legislation. I will chair the Health and Human Services Committee, be a member of the Commerce Committee and again serve as Majority Leader.
Due to the pandemic, it was announced that all Senate hearings and sessions will be conducted remotely for January.
Several committees conducted hearings via Zoom last week and the remote hearings went smoothly. The public can participate and testify on any hearing. For the Senate calendar, go to tinyurl.com/senatesched. This link will provide the information to join Zoom proceedings on any hearing. In order to testify one needs to use the "raise hand" function of Zoom. While these remote hearings are not ideal, they meet the need for transparency and accessibility.
Due to remote legislative proceedings, it is likely that fewer pieces of legislation will be considered and acted upon. That means the Senate will prioritize the most important topics.
Clearly at the top of the list will be measures to protect the public health. We look forward to working with Gov. Sununu on distribution of any new federal assistance and hospital capacity and testing. Ample resources for mental health, substance abuse and prevention of child abuse and neglect, all of which have become even more problematic during the pandemic, will be prioritized in the budget.
Helping New Hampshire families that are struggling is another key priority. Holding the line on new or higher taxes, especially income, sales and capital gains is absolutely necessary. Stabilizing property taxes with increased education funding as resources allow will also be prioritized.
Equally important is supporting employers and businesses. Further progress on lowering our high business taxes and workers compensation costs should occur as the economy recovers. Also critical,will be reducing cumbersome regulatory burdens.
Education is also a priority. Thankfully, the charter school funding I fought for has been approved. This will help schools like Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School. We should enhance education options for students and parents with funding that follows those options. This has become ever more important in the pandemic. We need to address funding the high cost of special education in small towns like Hale's Location, and I have introduced legislation in that regard.
Safe streets and safe homes are another priority. Supporting brave law enforcement officers is critical as are changes to our bail laws. I have also introduced legislation to enhance broadband access in rural areas and provide continued funding for water system upgrades.
Lastly, while New Hampshire has largely avoided some of the voting controversy seen in other states, we need to build upon laws such as voter identification that ensure everyone eligible to vote here can do so with complete transparency.
This legislative session began with the tragic passing of Speaker Dick Hinch. Dick was not only a friend but a trusted colleague who will be missed. He worked incredibly hard and was an able leader. Rest in peace.
As always don’t hesitate to call me at (603) 387-2365 with any questions.
Jeb Bradley is a Republican state senator from Wolfeboro.
