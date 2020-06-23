Well, it seems I’ve drawn the ire of the Sun’s curmudgeon-in-chief. William Marvel’s strongly written but weakly reasoned attack on my character and the beliefs of someone on the so-called “left” is just about what I would expect from a conservative in 2020 who can’t make a reasoned argument on the facts.
Just as his knowledge of the Philadelphia police force and its troubled history is spotty so, too, are his comments about my writing career. I’m unclear what he’s specifically denigrating — my popular works with Arcadia, or my work with Harvard/Oxford University Press? Either way, his attitude smacks of Trumpian arrogance. And therein lies the heart of the matter … his and Tom McLaughlin’s political writings are indicative of the total moral and logic decay of nearly all the leaders and spokespersons, at all levels, federal, state and local, of the modern conservative movement and the Republican Party.
Once upon a time, there were many decent leaders on the right, but by and large they are a dying breed, replaced by sycophants who have hitched their entire political being to Donald Trump, all the while exposing their own moral failings.
Make no mistake, Trump is only a symptom of a party that has long been in decline, and is emblematic of just how far our country has to go to move forward toward a place where equal rights for all, no matter their color, sexual identity or socio-economic status, is a reality.
For Marvel and McLaughlin and the MAGA crowd, it’s clear where they want to take our country — backwards. Marvel complained about my use of the word “hypocrite,” but that totally seems to be a case of “the truth hurts.” The Republican Party might as well be renamed the American Hypocrite Party for its current actions of stating one thing but practicing the opposite. Such as:
• Spouting their patriotic nonsense about supporting our soldiers and military, while at the same time belittling a Gold Star mother, criticizing a legitimate war hero for being captured and politicizing them Army in a time of civil unrest. Dozens of top military leaders, including Colin Powell, David Petraeus and James Mattis, have heavily censured Trump for his actions, while current Joint Chief Gen. Mark Milley has apologized for his unfortunate role in events that have unfolded.
• Priding itself on its love for the Constitution and its ideals, yet supporting a president who, evidence makes all too clear, has sought election and now re-election with the help of such foreign powers as Russia, China and the Ukraine. Here is a president who has unconstitutionally enriched himself in office and both perpetrated and tolerated the worst sort of corruption, all at a cost to the American taxpayer.
• Holding itself out to be on the right side of supposed morals and virtues, while eager to deny equal rights to minorities and those in the LGBTQ community and supporting a president who has clearly shown his depravity toward women and lack of empathy for anyone but himself. This hypocrisy is especially galling when it comes to the party’s fundamentalist base, who abhors the sins of those on the left yet treats the morally depraved Trump as a cult-like figure.
• Blatantly opposing science, educatio, and learning — a truly disturbing hallmark. Many of those on the right have a love of alternate facts that have no basis in reality but serve to fit their worldview. They talk about the coronavirus and the use of masks but know little to nothing about viral science and have fail to follow the advice of the scientific experts. As more and more comes out about this pandemic, and we’re far from being out of the woods, the Republican response to this crisis will go down in history as an epic failure.
I will end by saying that the election in November can’t come soon enough. Until then, I’ll continue to comment on the absurdities written by Marvel and McLaughlin, and I encourage others of like mind to do the same. It’s the only way to combat their misinformation.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
