We here at the Common Sense Publishing Co. are pleased to announce the release of our newest book, “Masks for Dummies.”
With so many questions out there surrounding the wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are sure this resource will be a valuable tool. We have received many inquiries about mask wearing, so here are a few excerpts for all those who have sent us their questions.
• Will wearing a mask prevent me from getting COVID? No! By wearing a mask, you are reducing the possible spread of your own germs so someone else isn’t infected.
• Do masks even work? Yes, studies have shown they help greatly in reducing the spread of COVID. The top-tier N-95 masks are best but have been in short supply, so regular disposable masks, readily available, are the next best option, followed by cloth homemade masks, and lastly, even your own T-shirt pulled over your face is better than nothing.
• Don’t masks infringe on my constitutional rights? No! Laws have long been in place to regulate what we put on our bodies in public. If you go out naked, without clothes on, you’ll surely get arrested, right? In this time of pandemic, masks are no different than wearing pants or a shirt.
• Does wearing a mask make me less of a man, or am I more manly if I’m not wearing a mask? No, and no. Wearing a mask does not reduce who you are as a person. If you’re really concerned about your manhood, you can always get specially made masks with your favorite sports team logo, or any other emblem you like. If this does not solve the problem, you probably have other issues that have nothing to do with masks.
• Our president doesn’t wear a mask, why should I have to? Let me ask you this: If the president jumped off a bridge, would you do that, too? Just because our supposed leader doesn’t wear a mask doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t as well.
• Doesn’t the president and his political advisers know more about the subject than us commoners? No! They are not medical experts, any more than you are, perhaps, in many cases (in a nod to all the health-care professionals who might be reading this), much less. However, you can listen to the president’s medical experts and they have strongly recommended the wearing of masks.
• I’m a young and healthy person whose never been sick a day in my life — do I need to wear a mask? Yes, if you care about others around you. Again, the mask is not to protect you but those you encounter. Many young people have COVID without showing any symptoms at all. You may feel just fine but still pass on the virus to others unknowingly. Do you have parents, grandparents or any older relatives? Do you really want to endanger those you love?
• I live and work in northern New Hampshire, where there have been few COVID cases — do I need to wear a mask? Yes, ideally, unless you work outside. You probably know that the state has a tourist economy, with thousands coming here from out of state. You could get COVID inadvertently, and could transmit the virus to others. Better to be safer than sorry.
• What if I have asthma or COPD and have a hard time wearing a mask? That’s a matter to discuss with your doctor. In these trying times, it may be best for you to avoid enclosed spaces where a mask should be worn, or perhaps, if your condition is serious enough, stick closer to home.
• This whole mask wearing thing is tiring — isn’t this COVID situation overblown? No! Over 120,000 Americans have died in just four months. This is serious and it’s not going away, no matter how hard people want to wish it away.
• But masks are uncomfortable in the summer heat — do I really need to wear them? Yes, yes and yes! Is it so hard to help protect your fellow citizens by enduring a little discomfort?
• But if we didn’t test for COVID, wouldn’t the virus just go away (the president seems to think so)? The president is in denial. Don’t be a dummy. Be a thoughtful citizen. Wear a mask!
Our publication is found wherever commonsense prevails. Look for our other books, including “Racism for Dummies,” which will soon be available.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
Thank you. Clear and concise.
