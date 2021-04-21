The court case against a Minneapolis police officer for murdering George Floyd last May was an interesting one, to say the least. The prosecution’s case was about as strong as one could be without an outright confession of guilt. The video, lasting over nine minutes, of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as the life slowly ebbed out of him was as powerful as it was difficult to watch.
With Floyd handcuffed and eventually unconscious, that police officer remained in position and ignored bystanders' pleas to get off him and get him help. So, too, did the other police officers on the scene. These officers were sworn to serve and protect, but what happened was, quite simply, a murder by a rogue cop while his fellow officers stood by and did nothing.
The prosecution’s case was bolstered by numerous police officers stating that Chauvin’s actions were contrary to the rules of the department when it came to the use of force. Most compelling was the testimony of those bystanders at the scene and the sales clerk who had called police over a counterfeit $20 bill that Floyd had supposedly passed. All were distraught by what they witnessed, and all blamed themselves in some manner for not being able to help George Floyd. A tough and, it should be said, unfair burden to bear.
And what did the defense have to offer? Not much — a few police witnesses (outside the Minneapolis PD) who stated that the force used was appropriate. Of course, the defense also tried to blame the victim for his own death, first by his own actions, later because of his underlying health conditions. The most ridiculous idea put forward was the “aggressive” behavior of the bystanders.
In closing arguments, the prosecution told the jury what it had said all along: Watch the video, “believe your eyes." I had some concerns about this. I know what I saw, but did the jury see the same thing? Would they believe any of the defense arguments? Would they take the side of Chauvin, as has happened in so many other cases of this type?
In the end, the jury did believe their eyes and convicted on all counts. It was a correct and just verdict, and no reasonable person could infer anything less.
This was not about making Chauvin a scapegoat (look at the video). This was not about denigrating all the men and women in blue uniform in Minnesota and beyond (look at how many police officers testified against Chauvin).
It was a correct verdict, and justice was served for George Floyd. But for how long? I hope this trial is the beginning of change in America when it comes to race, and while I have guarded optimism for the future, I also know all too well what the current situation is, and it's not a good one.
There will be those on the right who portray the trial and verdict in a different light. There are those, many here in Carroll County, including those who write columns for and letters to this very paper, who are terrified of the Black Lives Matter movement that was the result of George Floyd’s murder.
These are people who believe that systemic racism (both in policing and society in general) is a myth, have no understanding (and no compassion) for what its like to be Black in America and believe the status quo is just fine. Don’t think this is true? Look at the House bill co-sponsored by one of Carroll County’s own Republicans. His bill prohibits educators from teaching about “divisive concepts,” limits classroom discussions about race and forbids it being stated that the U.S. or New Hampshire is racist.
Not only does this bill violate the First Amendment, but it protects the status quo by stifling discussion of an important issue. This bill feels more at home in Russia or communist China than New Hampshire. Don’t think the current Republican Party is the home of racists and white supremacists in America today? All you have to do is look at the Capital insurrection of Jan. 6 and the deeds of a white mob to tell you what they’re about.
And so, the murder trial of George Floyd has ended, and racial tensions, at least for now, are eased. But for how long? Will this trial be a catalyst for change? I sure hope so, but only time will tell.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
