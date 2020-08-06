In a recent letter to the editor, the headline stated that I did not support a bill to ban sexual assault.
Let me be very clear — I certainly oppose sexual assault. The writer was correct in that I voted against HB 1240 on the final day of our House session. But she neglected to include the whole story, because it evidently did not fit her purpose of attacking me as someone who does not want to hold predators accountable. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Let me give you a more complete picture. Due to the House and Senate Democrat scheme to shut Republicans out of planning for legislative work after the shutdown, they created “Christmas tree” bills with many bills amended together. Most of the bills contained non-germane amendments having nothing to do with the main bill.
One such Christmas tree bill contained 40 bills amended together and was 100 pages long. I objected to this process. Most of the amended bills had no hearings in the House, no chance for bipartisan discussion or improvement. I believe they were in violation of House rules and the spirit of our constitutional call for open and accessible government.
This was more like a tactic that you would see in Washington.
I supported the original HB 1240 in March when it dealt only with the protection of students from sexual contact with teachers or administrators. The letter writer neglected to mention that detail.
I did vote against the Christmas tree version in June and all the other similarly amended bills. The Christmas tree version of HB 1240 included special licenses that would basically allow anyone to perform a marriage ceremony, if they paid for the privilege; expansion of acceptance of health professional licenses from other states; and new requirements for pharmacy license renewals.
Since New Hampshire is one of the most heavily regulated states for occupational licensing, I oppose additional new licensing requirements.
My vote on HB 1240 was not a vote against protecting students but a vote against the process and Washington-type Christmas tree legislation.
In 2017, I was a co-sponsor of legislation that called for the first ever creation of a standard of conduct and ethics for New Hampshire educators. That standard helped bring about the resolution of the Concord school situation in which the administration had ignored complaints of the contact of a teacher with underage students. The teacher was prosecuted under existing statutes, and a principal and superintendent were fired.
Several years ago, our House Education Committee heard tearful testimony from a student who had been stalked and assaulted by her teacher — and those tears were not just from the student. The teacher had previously been charged with sexually assaulting a student but the charges had been pleaded down from a felony to a misdemeanor.
That conviction therefore did not show up in the background check performed by the school and the teacher had been hired.
I volunteered for the commission established to look at the process of background checks on educators. Based upon the work of that commission and my work with the Department of Education, I sponsored legislation to expand the list of convictions to be identified in background checks (things like arson) but also to require the Department of Education to perform background checks on applicants for teaching credentials. How can New Hampshire be one of the few states to credential teachers without doing a background check?
However, my legislation was defeated in the House.
I will also note that in 2018, I co-sponsored legislation to increase the penalties for sexual trafficking of a minor. I have also been the primary author of multiple bills (all passed) to protect the privacy and confidential information of students.
So, if the writer’s intent was to suggest that I do not care about sexual assault and protecting students, nothing could be further from the truth. That is the whole story.
Glenn Cordelli is a Republican state representative from Tuftonboro.
